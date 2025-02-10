Creamy Cajun Pastalaya Recipe
A riff on traditional New Orleans jambalaya, this Cajun pastalaya is smoky, pungent, cheesy, and creamy all at the same time. It's a one-pan meal that is pure Southern comfort food! The base of this recipe is the holy trinity of Cajun cuisine: onion, celery, and green bell pepper. It represents the marriage of flavors and cultures that is the food of Louisiana, where Spanish and French settlers took local produce and made it the building block of their entire cuisine. But, we don't just stop at these traditional ingredients.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this dish takes the traditional Cajun-style jambalaya and subs the rice with pasta while preserving all that is customary in the original dish. We incorporate three proteins that are paramount to Cajun cuisine: chicken, Andouille sausage, and shrimp. Andouille is a spicy, smoked pork sausage that originated in France but has become a staple in Cajun cooking. Its addition brings a distinc, smoky flavor and a bit of heat to the pastalaya.
With its combination of tender pasta, succulent meats, and a rich, creamy sauce, this Cajun pastalaya is a satisfying main that will please any fan of Southern cuisine. The dish is a perfect example of how the fusion of different culinary traditions can create something truly delicious and unique.
Gather the ingredients for this creamy Cajun pastalaya
For the proteins of this creamy Cajun pastalaya, you will need boneless, skinless chicken thighs, Andouille sausage, and large peeled and deveined shrimp. For the flavorings, grab some Cajun seasoning, grapeseed oil, shallots, green bell pepper, celery stalks, garlic cloves, chicken broth, heavy cream, grated Parmesan cheese, chopped fresh parsley, and salt and black pepper, to taste. For the pasta, we'll be using linguine noodles.
Step 1: Season the chicken
Season the chicken with 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning.
Step 2: Heat oil
Heat the grapeseed oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Step 3: Brown the chicken
Brown the chicken for 5 minutes, working in batches, if needed. Remove from the pan and set aside.
Step 4: Add the sausage to the pan
Add the Andouille sausage to the pan and cook for 5–7 minutes before removing it from the pan.
Step 5: Saute the holy trinity
In the same skillet, saute the shallots, bell pepper, and celery until softened.
Step 6: Add the garlic and seasonings
Add the garlic and remaining 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning and cook for 1 minute.
Step 7: Deglaze the pan
Deglaze with the chicken broth, scraping up any browned bits.
Step 8: Add the cream
Add the cream and bring to a simmer.
Step 9: Cook
Reduce the heat and cook for 5 minutes.
Step 10: Bring water to a boil
Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
Step 11: Cook the pasta
Add the linguine and cook until al dente.
Step 12: Drain the pasta
Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta water.
Step 13: Add the chicken and sausage to the pan
Add the chicken and sausage back to the skillet with the cream sauce.
Step 14: Add the shrimp
Add the shrimp and cook until pink, about 3–4 minutes.
Step 15: Add the pasta
Toss in the cooked pasta and Parmesan, adding pasta water, if needed, for consistency.
Step 16: Serve the pastalaya
Taste and adjust for seasoning, garnish with the parsley, and serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,084
|Total Fat
|63.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|29.2 g
|Trans Fat
|1.0 g
|Cholesterol
|335.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|69.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.4 g
|Total Sugars
|7.3 g
|Sodium
|1,174.9 mg
|Protein
|58.0 g
How can I customize this pastalaya?
Customizing this Cajun pastalaya is easy, but you do want to try and maintain some of the original flavors of the dish. One simple way to change things up is to substitute or add different proteins. If you're not a fan of shrimp, you can omit it entirely or replace it with more chicken or sausage.
Andouille sausage gives the dish some of its key flavor, but it can be a strong flavor for many. It can substituted for another pork sausage, such as chorizo or a good polish kielbasa. Alternatively, you can incorporate other meats, such as crawfish, crab, or even duck to give the pastalaya a unique twist.
Another way to customize the dish is by adjusting the spice level. If you prefer a milder flavor, reduce the amount of Cajun seasoning. For those who crave more heat, add cayenne, jalapeños, or a dash of ghost pepper sauce.
What can I serve with pastalaya?
When it comes to serving Cajun pastalaya, there are several other dishes that can complement the rich, flavorful main course and do justice to the dish's New Orlean roots. For a starter, don't miss out on Cajun Andouille hush puppies with hot honey or homemade remoulade sauce. Crockpot Cajun-boiled peanuts are another classic snack.
Cajun potato casserole is another comfort dish that works well for the vegetarians at the table. If you want other protein options, Cajun blackened chicken and Cajun grilled salmon make for great options. For more Cajun classics that can go alongside this pastalaya, look no further than étouffée and shrimp and okra gumbo. Garlic bread or a crusty French baguette are a must to help soak up the delicious sauce and provide a satisfying crunch.
If you want to add some extra vegetables to the meal, sauteed green beans or roasted Brussels sprouts are great options to lighten the meal. Finally, for a refreshing dessert that complements the flavors of the pastalaya, try cool, creamy, and tangy key lime pie.