Creamy Cajun Pastalaya Recipe

By Ksenia Prints
Serving of pasta, chicken, sausage, and shrimp in cream sauce with Parmesan and parsley Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

A riff on traditional New Orleans jambalaya, this Cajun pastalaya is smoky, pungent, cheesy, and creamy all at the same time. It's a one-pan meal that is pure Southern comfort food! The base of this recipe is the holy trinity of Cajun cuisine: onion, celery, and green bell pepper. It represents the marriage of flavors and cultures that is the food of Louisiana, where Spanish and French settlers took local produce and made it the building block of their entire cuisine. But, we don't just stop at these traditional ingredients. 

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this dish takes the traditional Cajun-style jambalaya and subs the rice with pasta while preserving all that is customary in the original dish. We incorporate three proteins that are paramount to Cajun cuisine: chicken, Andouille sausage, and shrimp. Andouille is a spicy, smoked pork sausage that originated in France but has become a staple in Cajun cooking. Its addition brings a distinc, smoky flavor and a bit of heat to the pastalaya. 

With its combination of tender pasta, succulent meats, and a rich, creamy sauce, this Cajun pastalaya is a satisfying main that will please any fan of Southern cuisine. The dish is a perfect example of how the fusion of different culinary traditions can create something truly delicious and unique.

Gather the ingredients for this creamy Cajun pastalaya

Cajun pastalaya ingredients on tiled counter Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

For the proteins of this creamy Cajun pastalaya, you will need boneless, skinless chicken thighs, Andouille sausage, and large peeled and deveined shrimp. For the flavorings, grab some Cajun seasoning, grapeseed oil, shallots, green bell pepper, celery stalks, garlic cloves, chicken broth, heavy cream, grated Parmesan cheese, chopped fresh parsley, and salt and black pepper, to taste. For the pasta, we'll be using linguine noodles.

Step 1: Season the chicken

Chicken with Cajun spice on white plate Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Season the chicken with 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning.

Step 2: Heat oil

Adding oil to a large pan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Heat the grapeseed oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Step 3: Brown the chicken

Stirring seasoned chicken in a large pan with wooden spoon Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Brown the chicken for 5 minutes, working in batches, if needed. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Step 4: Add the sausage to the pan

Stirring sausage in a large pan with wooden spoon Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the Andouille sausage to the pan and cook for 5–7 minutes before removing it from the pan.

Step 5: Saute the holy trinity

Peppers, onions, and celery in a large pan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

In the same skillet, saute the shallots, bell pepper, and celery until softened.

Step 6: Add the garlic and seasonings

Stirring peppers, onions, and celery in a large pan with wooden spoon Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the garlic and remaining 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning and cook for 1 minute.

Step 7: Deglaze the pan

Stirring broth, peppers, onions, and celery in a large pan with wooden spoon Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Deglaze with the chicken broth, scraping up any browned bits.

Step 8: Add the cream

Stirring cream into mix of peppers, onions, and celery in a large pan with wooden spoon Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the cream and bring to a simmer.

Step 9: Cook

Stirring cream, peppers, onions, and celery in a large pan with wooden spoon Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Reduce the heat and cook for 5 minutes.

Step 10: Bring water to a boil

Large pot with water Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Step 11: Cook the pasta

Lifting cooked pasta from pot Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the linguine and cook until al dente.

Step 12: Drain the pasta

Pasta in metal bowl Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta water.

Step 13: Add the chicken and sausage to the pan

Chicken and sausage in cream sauce in a large pan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the chicken and sausage back to the skillet with the cream sauce.

Step 14: Add the shrimp

Chicken, sausage, and shrimp in cream sauce in a large pan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the shrimp and cook until pink, about 3–4 minutes.

Step 15: Add the pasta

Pasta, chicken, sausage, and shrimp in cream sauce with parmesan in a large pan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Toss in the cooked pasta and Parmesan, adding pasta water, if needed, for consistency.

Step 16: Serve the pastalaya

Hands serving large pan with pasta, chicken, sausage, and shrimp in cream sauce with parmesan and parsley Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Taste and adjust for seasoning, garnish with the parsley, and serve immediately.

Pastalaya is just what it sounds like - a creamy pasta dish with all the regular fixings of jambalaya. It's a fun and creative way to shake up a Cajun classic.

Prep Time
15
minutes
Cook Time
35
minutes
servings
6
Servings
Close up on large pan with pasta, chicken, sausage, and shrimp in cream sauce with Parmesan and parsley
Total time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cubed
  • 2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning, divided
  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
  • 1 pound Andouille sausage, sliced
  • 2 shallots, diced
  • 1 green bell pepper, diced
  • 3 celery stalks, diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 pound linguine
  • 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

Directions

  1. Season the chicken with 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning.
  2. Heat the grapeseed oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
  3. Brown the chicken for 5 minutes, working in batches, if needed. Remove from the pan and set aside.
  4. Add the Andouille sausage to the pan and cook for 5–7 minutes before removing it from the pan.
  5. In the same skillet, saute the shallots, bell pepper, and celery until softened.
  6. Add the garlic and remaining 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning and cook for 1 minute.
  7. Deglaze with the chicken broth, scraping up any browned bits.
  8. Add the cream and bring to a simmer.
  9. Reduce the heat and cook for 5 minutes.
  10. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
  11. Add the linguine and cook until al dente.
  12. Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta water.
  13. Add the chicken and sausage back to the skillet with the cream sauce.
  14. Add the shrimp and cook until pink, about 3–4 minutes.
  15. Toss in the cooked pasta and Parmesan, adding pasta water, if needed, for consistency.
  16. Taste and adjust for seasoning, garnish with the parsley, and serve immediately.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 1,084
Total Fat 63.4 g
Saturated Fat 29.2 g
Trans Fat 1.0 g
Cholesterol 335.9 mg
Total Carbohydrates 69.9 g
Dietary Fiber 4.4 g
Total Sugars 7.3 g
Sodium 1,174.9 mg
Protein 58.0 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

How can I customize this pastalaya?

Close-up on large pan with pasta, chicken, sausage, and shrimp in cream sauce with Parmesan and parsley Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Customizing this Cajun pastalaya is easy, but you do want to try and maintain some of the original flavors of the dish. One simple way to change things up is to substitute or add different proteins. If you're not a fan of shrimp, you can omit it entirely or replace it with more chicken or sausage. 

Andouille sausage gives the dish some of its key flavor, but it can be a strong flavor for many. It can substituted for another pork sausage, such as chorizo or a good polish kielbasa. Alternatively, you can incorporate other meats, such as crawfish, crab, or even duck to give the pastalaya a unique twist.

Another way to customize the dish is by adjusting the spice level. If you prefer a milder flavor, reduce the amount of Cajun seasoning. For those who crave more heat, add cayenne, jalapeños, or a dash of ghost pepper sauce.

What can I serve with pastalaya?

Small serving of pasta besides large pan with pasta, chicken, sausage and shrimp in cream sauce with Parmesan and parsley Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

When it comes to serving Cajun pastalaya, there are several other dishes that can complement the rich, flavorful main course and do justice to the dish's New Orlean roots. For a starter, don't miss out on Cajun Andouille hush puppies with hot honey or homemade remoulade sauceCrockpot Cajun-boiled peanuts are another classic snack.

Cajun potato casserole is another comfort dish that works well for the vegetarians at the table. If you want other protein options, Cajun blackened chicken and Cajun grilled salmon make for great options. For more Cajun classics that can go alongside this pastalaya, look no further than étouffée and shrimp and okra gumbo. Garlic bread or a crusty French baguette are a must to help soak up the delicious sauce and provide a satisfying crunch. 

If you want to add some extra vegetables to the meal, sauteed green beans or roasted Brussels sprouts are great options to lighten the meal. Finally, for a refreshing dessert that complements the flavors of the pastalaya, try cool, creamy, and tangy key lime pie.

