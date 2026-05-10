Skip The Sheet Pan And Make Cinnamon Rolls In A Muffin Tin Instead
Nothing beats a warm, soft, and plush cinnamon roll. While you can find excellent cinnamon rolls in different states across the country, they are an easy enough treat to make at home — provided you follow a few critical tips. Aside from using fresh yeast, getting the right proof, and adding a few tasty and unexpected fillings, another simple way to ensure cinnamon roll success is to switch up your baking method. Namely, exchange your sheet pan in favor of a muffin tin.
There are two common schools of thought here. Some prefer to bake cinnamon rolls on a sheet pan, which, in my experience, causes them to spread out a little too much and develop dry edges. Sure, you can also bake them nestled close together, but upon expanding in the oven, you could end up with awkwardly shaped rolls, forcing you to pull them apart with your fingers. Unless you're doing a tear-and-share-type deal, this can be pretty awkward.
That's why the far better method is to bake them in a muffin tin. Doing so allows your rolls to grow upwards while maintaining their pillowy, fluffy texture. When serving, all you need to do is pop them out of the tin and onto a cooling rack, which will prevent them from getting soggy. It also makes it a bit easier to coat them in whatever frosting or icing you desire.
Tips for trying this hack at home
Another nice thing about this hack is that you can use it for any number of cozy cinnamon roll recipes or even your favorite brand of canned, store-bought cinnamon rolls. The key, of course, is to add a swipe of melted butter before placing your rolls in the tin. This serves two purposes. For one thing, it prevents your rolls from sticking to the tin. This is essential. It also crisps up the outside and gives them that perfect color. If you prefer to play it safe, adding parchment paper or cupcake liners would make them easier to serve and prevent the common issue of stickage.
If you prefer, you can also bake these in a mini muffin tin for bite-sized treats. Or switch things up and bake cinnamon roll variations, like Swedish cardamom buns or sticky buns. For the latter, put your nut and caramel topping in each well and add your dough. Once you bake them, you can invert them on your plate and serve; they're the perfect centerpiece for an upscale brunch. However you make your cinnamon rolls or cinnamon roll adjacent treats, leave the sheet pan behind.