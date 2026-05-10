Skip The Sheet Pan And Make Cinnamon Rolls In A Muffin Tin Instead

Nothing beats a warm, soft, and plush cinnamon roll. While you can find excellent cinnamon rolls in different states across the country, they are an easy enough treat to make at home — provided you follow a few critical tips. Aside from using fresh yeast, getting the right proof, and adding a few tasty and unexpected fillings, another simple way to ensure cinnamon roll success is to switch up your baking method. Namely, exchange your sheet pan in favor of a muffin tin.

There are two common schools of thought here. Some prefer to bake cinnamon rolls on a sheet pan, which, in my experience, causes them to spread out a little too much and develop dry edges. Sure, you can also bake them nestled close together, but upon expanding in the oven, you could end up with awkwardly shaped rolls, forcing you to pull them apart with your fingers. Unless you're doing a tear-and-share-type deal, this can be pretty awkward.

That's why the far better method is to bake them in a muffin tin. Doing so allows your rolls to grow upwards while maintaining their pillowy, fluffy texture. When serving, all you need to do is pop them out of the tin and onto a cooling rack, which will prevent them from getting soggy. It also makes it a bit easier to coat them in whatever frosting or icing you desire.