Where To Get The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In Every US State
There's nothing more convincing than the thought of cinnamon rolls to get one out of bed in the morning. The luxurious aroma of sweet cinnamon can tantalize a hungry customer from blocks away — as anyone who lives near a Cinnabon location can testify.
That said, there's a right way and a wrong way to make cinnamon rolls. Some of the best rolls feature a perfectly gooey center and just the right amount of frosting, without being too dry or too chewy. Others are more crusty in nature, with a flaky texture that will have you licking your fingers. No matter what, the dough itself should offer complexity, perhaps with a brioche or sourdough twist.
We've done the hard work for you and found some of the best spots to devour a cinnamon roll across the country. Based on awards granted for spectacular cinnamon rolls, as well as thorough customer reviews, we have compiled this list of fine bakeries that will not only satisfy your craving, but also keep you coming back for more.
Alabama: Wild Flour Bakery
In the words of Tom Petty, you may "belong among the wildflowers," but you also belong at Wild Flour Bakery, one of the best places to get cinnamon rolls in Alabama. This micro bakery turns out fluffy cinnamon rolls topped with spirals of frosting, and one Tripadvisor user described them as the "best cinnamon rolls on the planet." The bakery's other biscuits, pastries, and breads are likewise delicious.
(334) 755-6513
1490 Patrick St, Waverly, AL 36879
Alaska: Snow City Cafe
Located in downtown Anchorage, Snow City Cafe is famous for being the diner where Barack Obama purchased all the cinnamon rolls off the shelf in 2015. Alongside the diner's pecan sticky buns, Snow City's cinnamon rolls are a perfectly sweet way to end a brunch — and certainly worthy of the former president's attention.
(907) 272-2489
1034 W 4th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Nadines Bakery
Nadine's Bakery in Tucson is a superb spot for a cinnamon roll on Friday and Saturday mornings. In addition to the classic version, the bakery also offers strawberry lemonade iced cinnamon rolls during the summer that receive rave reviews from customers.
https://www.facebook.com/NadinesTucson
(520) 326-0735
4553 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85711
Arkansas: Wild Sweet Williams Bakery
The large cinnamon rolls offered by Wild Sweet Williams Bakery in Searcy are delightful and famously rank among the best in the state. They are a satisfying treat in their original form, but if you get the chance to try variations like the brown sugar ginger rolls, don't pass up the opportunity. Diving into a gingerbread cinnamon bun is, after all, a great way to indulge in the holiday spirit.
(501) 593-5655
504 S Main St, Searcy, AR 72143
California: Glutenus Maximus Bakehouse
With such a witty name, how could you resist the urge to try one of the cinnamon rolls at this bakery? Glutenus Maximus Bakehouse offers cinnamon rolls on Saturdays, sometimes including variations like salted caramel apple pie. Head to the brick-and-mortar shop in Vista, or stop by one of the nearby farmers markets on select days for these mouthwatering treats.
(760) 727-5559
3265 Business Park Dr, #A, Vista, CA 92081
Colorado: Butcher Block Cafe
Butcher Block Cafe takes a great deal of pride in baking cinnamon rolls for its customers — so much so that you might see the rolls advertised outside the building as an all-day item. Considering the diner's classic American menu, this is the perfect place to stop for a hearty breakfast or lunch.
Multiple locations in CO
Connecticut: BouNom Café & Bakery
BouNom Café & Bakery is widely regarded as one of the best bakeries in Connecticut, so it's not surprising that the cinnamon rolls here are tremendous. You can expect a traditional spiral of dough slathered in cream cheese frosting, and reviews indicate that it is neither too sweet nor too heavy on the cinnamon.
(860) 470-5172
136 Simsbury Rd, Building #15, Avon, CT 06001
Delaware: Sleeping Bird Coffee
Don't sleep on Sleeping Bird Coffee, which is popular for its espresso, sandwiches, and, yes, cinnamon rolls. The latter features a brown butter cream cheese frosting and is available on weekends. Though the company started out as a coffee truck, it now operates as a brick-and-mortar location in Northern Wilmington.
(302) 570-7358
3111 Miller Rd, Wilmington, DE 19802
Florida: Blue Mountain Bakery
You should plan on arriving early at Blue Mountain Bakery to procure one of the shop's legendary cinnamon rolls. The classic version is adorned with fluffy frosting and a scattering of pecans, but flavor variations like s'mores, banana cream, and Biscoff are also offered on a rotating basis. That last one sounds particularly stellar, considering cookie butter can be an unexpectedly wonderful filling for cinnamon rolls.
(850) 267-0400
2217 W County Hwy 30A, Suite E, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
Georgia: Auspicious Baking Co.
Savannah's award-winning Auspicious Baking Co. offers cinnamon rolls that come highly recommended by its customers. Soft, flaky, and liberally slathered with cream cheese frosting, you might not want to share these rolls with anyone else, even though they are large enough to do so. If you are vegan, opt for the maple buns instead.
Multiple locations in Savannah
Hawaii: Papi's Ohana
Papi's Ohana is lauded for its cinnamon rolls, and though you might have to wait in line to procure one, you will be glad for having practiced your patience. These rolls are large, flaky, and not too sweet, striking a fine balance for a pastry that might otherwise send you into a sugar coma if bought from other establishments.
(808) 868-2000
3481 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, #B102, Lahaina, HI 96761
Idaho: The Chef's Hut
For a stick-to-your-ribs kind of breakfast or lunch in Boise, head to The Chef's Hut. Think eggs, burritos, sandwiches, burgers, and, of course, cinnamon rolls. They come at a fair price — currently listed at $3.79 on the website — especially considering how large they are. Customers swear by them, as well as many of the other menu items.
(208) 376-3125
164 S Cole Rd, Boise, ID 83709
Illinois: Granny Puckett's Cupcakes
Granny Puckett's Cupcakes is another place you will want to arrive early to get your hands on one of the famous cinnamon rolls. They come highly recommended and are known for being ginormous and generously glazed. Other shop offerings include cupcakes, of course, and a selection of hearty breakfast items.
(618) 559-0736
204 Tower Square Plaza, Marion, IL 62959
Indiana: Amelia's Bread
When you combine the culinary genius of croissants and cinnamon rolls, you get the kind of rolls that Amelia's Bread sells in Indiana. The dough is buttery and flaky, and the vanilla buttermilk icing on top just might take your breath away. Arrive before lunchtime to reduce the risk of being met with an empty stock.
(317) 686-1583
Multiple locations in IN
Iowa: The Encounter Cafe
The Encounter Cafe is one of the best spots to feast on cinnamon rolls in Iowa City. Conveniently located downtown, the cafe is open for breakfast and lunch, but it is especially well known for its desserts. The cinnamon roll tops the charts as the shop's bestselling item, and you can savor it while sipping on a great cup of coffee.
(319) 519-2044
376 S Clinton St, Iowa City, IA 52240
Kansas: Rye Leawood
The owners and chefs behind Rye, a restaurant that has two locations in Kansas City, have accumulated considerable acclaim through their recognition by the James Beard Foundation. Supplement your brunch here with a cinnamon roll, which is so popular that the menu specifies it is available on a first come, first serve basis.
(913) 642-5800
10551 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS 66206
Kentucky: Bae's Baekery
Bae's Baekery in Louisville is known for its cookies. In fact, you can even order a cinnamon roll here in cookie form (it's wittily called the Cinnamon Rollex). However, the shop's jumbo cinnamon rolls are a fan favorite all on their own. Generously frosted with cream cheese icing, satisfyingly gooey, and with just the right level of sweetness, you'll be packing one of these for the road, too.
(502) 409-4703
1804 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206
Louisiana: District Donuts
If you find yourself in New Orleans and craving a cinnamon roll, District Donuts will warm your heart and your belly with the huge, fresh, gooey pastry of your dreams. A brûléed cinnamon roll sounds mouthwatering enough, but you might also want to snag a s'mores roll for later in the day. Of course, the donuts here are spectacular, too.
Multiple locations in LA and NV
Maine: Scratch Baking Co.
For a refreshing spin on the classic cinnamon roll, try Scratch Baking Co.'s version, which is flaky, buttery, and outstanding all on its own without any icing. Customers swear by them and they are listed on the menu as "Super Duper Cinnamon Rolls," so you know you're in for a treat.
(207) 799-0668
416 Preble St, South Portland, ME 04106
Maryland: Blue Moon Cafe
Blue Moon Cafe is a local Baltimore favorite for cinnamon rolls, as is the restaurant's second location, Blue Moon Too. This roll is massive, so bring a hearty appetite or a few friends with whom you can share. You can even have your cinnamon roll made into French toast at this bustling cafe.
(410) 522-3940
1621 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Massachusetts: Flour Bakery + Café
Joanne Chang, co-owner of Flour bakery and café, is a James Beard Award-winning pastry chef, so you know the cinnamon rolls here ought to be good. Indeed, these soft, flaky pastries are frequently recommended online by customers and feature in Boston food guides. The Sticky Sticky Buns are even more famous than the cinnamon rolls, though, so you should definitely try one if you get the chance. In general, there are a few notable differences between cinnamon rolls and sticky buns, but unlike the cinnamon rolls, Flour's version of sticky buns includes pecans, caramelized honey, and what the restaurant lovingly calls "toasted pecan goo."
Multiple locations in Boston
Michigan: Connie's Cafe
The cinnamon rolls at Connie's Cafe in Ossineke are in high demand. Rich in butter and slathered in icing, these ginormous pastries are perfect for sharing. You can opt for a plain roll or ask for the pecan variety. If you're lucky, you might be able to snag a seasonal variation, like the caramel apple cinnamon roll. No matter what, you should hold your roll up for a picture and see if the rumors are true about them being the size of your face.
(989) 471-5415
11585 US 23 S Ossineke, MI 49766
Minnesota: Isles Bun & Coffee
In 2024, Isles Bun & Coffee had the honor of being deemed home to the world's best cinnamon roll. The rolls here are prized for their soft dough, balanced spices, and rich, perfectly tangy frosting. Even more unique than the rolls, though, are the Puppy Dog Tails (you can thank a gaggle of preschoolers for that name). These sweet treats, which still feature cinnamon and frosting, are smaller and more manageable to eat than an entire cinnamon roll. At the same time, they help ensure that no delicious dough goes to waste.
(612) 870-4466
1424 W 28th St, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Mississippi: Loblolly Bakery
The New York Times ranked Loblolly Bakery as one of the best bakeries in the United States in 2024, and it's certainly one of the top places to grab a cinnamon roll in Mississippi. In addition to classic rolls, you might sometimes find specials like the King Cake cinnamon roll or lemon blueberry cinnamon roll. Enjoy any of these treats alongside a glass of fresh orange juice or a steaming cup of coffee. The bakery serves a variety of breakfast and lunch items as well.
(601) 450-0446
3207 Hardy St, Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Missouri: The Corner Cafe
Named as the establishment with the world's best cinnamon roll in 2023, The Corner Cafe has been serving comfort food to folks in Kansas City since 1983. These cinnamon rolls are nothing if not comforting. Massive, buttery, and gooey, you can find them at one of three locations in Kansas City. Not feeling like you can tackle a whole roll by yourself? Each "Cini Mini" offers the best part of the cinnamon roll — the middle — but is more manageable to eat.
Multiple locations in Kansas City
Montana: Vanilla Bean Bakery and Cafe
If there is one place you need to be on a Saturday morning in Helena, Montana, it's Vanilla Bean Bakery and Cafe. That's when the beautifully glazed cinnamon rolls hit the shelves, after all. If you miss your opportunity, you can always come back on Sunday and ask for one of the similar vanilla rolls. From time to time, you might also be able to get your hands on a variation like apple cinnamon rolls with maple frosting or huckleberry cinnamon rolls.
(406) 443-2257
1324 Gallatin Ave, Helena, MT 59601
Nebraska: Master's Hand
Awarded the world's best cinnamon roll title in 2020, Master's Hand functions as both a boutique and a restaurant, Though they do have to compete with the luxurious scents of chocolate and candles, the cinnamon rolls here are not to be missed. Known for being soft, gooey, and well-balanced in flavor, these rolls are best enjoyed when warm. There is an art to making cinnamon rolls sweet, but not cloyingly so; the dough, the filling, and the icing all need to play well with one another, and Master's Hand has nailed it.
(402) 374-2003
3599 County Rd F Tekamah, NE 68061
Nevada: Mr. Mama's
The cinnamon rolls at Mr. Mama's, an establishment in a somewhat quieter neighborhood of Las Vegas, are outright delicious. Described by one Tripadvisor user as the "best cinnamon roll in Las Vegas," each pastry is slathered with just the right amount of homemade icing. As if that wasn't enough, you can even have your cinnamon roll made into French toast.
(702) 220-9224
5693 S Jones Boulevard, Ste 106, Las Vegas, NV 89118
New Hampshire: Agape Cakes and Confections
In the little town of Raymond, New Hampshire, you will find a spectacular bakery known as Agape Cakes and Confections. Though it only opened a brick-and-mortar location in 2022, it has quickly become a favorite among locals for its cakes, cupcakes, Greek food, and, naturally, cinnamon rolls. Described by customers on Facebook as "the best in New England," the classic cinnamon rolls are a sure shot to a happy belly. Flavor variations like apple and maple bacon are frequently available, too. If the latter sounds weird, just give it a chance; bacon gives a surprisingly wonderful savory twist to cinnamon rolls.
(603) 244-2265
59 NH-27, Unit 5, Raymond, NH 03077
New Jersey: Mav's Top Buns
Customers are wild for the cinnamon buns at this local gem in Middletown, New Jersey. So much so that in the space of five years, the business has progressed from operating out of a car trunk to a U-Haul truck to a storefront with nationwide shipping. There are many flavor variations from which to choose, such as the pumpkin maple buns and cookie butter buns that just scream autumn. Classic cinnamon buns with cream cheese frosting are up for grabs, as are miniature versions endearingly called Baby Buns.
1092 NJ-35, Middletown, NJ 07748
New Mexico: Los Ranchos Bakery
From the superb quality of the cinnamon rolls to the serene atmosphere of the seating area, visit Los Ranchos Bakery in New Mexico for a truly memorable bakery experience. Open for breakfast and lunch, this bakery is a favorite among locals for its fabulous pastries. Keep your eyes open for flavor variations like pumpkin spice! And while you're there, try one of the bakery's highly acclaimed scones.
(505) 859-4727
6920 4th St NW, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, NM 87107
New York: Sunday Morning
Sunday Morning is a trendy and relatively new addition to Manhattan's cinnamon roll scene that opened its doors in January 2025. Coffee and cinnamon rolls are the only two categories on the menu, but there are several variations of each to keep you coming back for more. That includes cinnamon roll flavors like strawberry Earl Grey, banana's foster, and blueberry lemon curd. The classic sugar-glazed and cream cheese-frosted cinnamon rolls are not to be dismissed, either; word on the street is that the latter are buttery, tangy, and not excessively sweet. It takes the rolls six hours to proof, which explains why they turn out so soft and pillowy.
Multiple locations in NYC
North Carolina: Louie and Honey's Kitchen
Winston-Salem is surrounded by several thriving Amish communities, but city dwellers don't necessarily have to make a trip out to the countryside to taste their famous baked goods. Louie and Honey's Kitchen uses local organic flour to prepare its Amish cinnamon rolls, and these pastries are the reason many people come to the shop in the first place. The bakery hasn't slept on using one underrated ingredient — mashed potatoes — in their recipe, either. Yes, surprisingly enough, added a good, old fashioned mashed potato is a great way to achieve tender and unbelievably moist cinnamon rolls.
(336) 422-7500
401 W End Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
North Dakota: The Shack on Broadway
Caramel rolls are a type of cinnamon roll, but instead of a simple sugar glaze or cream cheese frosting, these rolls are smothered in — you guessed it — caramel sauce. Because they are a North Dakota specialty, you may have an easier time finding caramel rolls than cinnamon rolls in this state. Fortunately, at The Shack on Broadway, you can get both. If you want a caramel roll, though, just be sure to line up early if it's a weekend; otherwise, they might sell out before you can snag one.
(701) 356-2211
3215 Broadway North, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: The Hamburger Inn
The Hamburger Inn sells far more than hamburgers. This diner that is nearly 100 years old, and you can enjoy an all-day breakfast that features both a cinnamon roll and a cinnamon roll French toast. The rolls are large enough to split between two people. One other nice touch that speaks to the friendly, personable nature of this diner is that you have the choice of getting your cinnamon roll warmed or grilled.
(740) 369-3850
16 N Sandusky St, Delaware, OH 43015
Oklahoma: The Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
Cinnamon rolls are the most popular pastry at The Harvey Bakery & Kitchen, so it's no surprise that they have been named after the restaurant itself. Harvey cinnamon rolls consist of brioche dough that is spiced with Thai cinnamon and covered with a cream cheese glaze. A gluten free and vegan cinnamon roll that features a vanilla glaze is also on the menu.
(405) 898-8811
301 NW 13th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Oregon: Kinnamōns
With three locations in Oregon, Kinnamōns is a bakery devoted exclusively to producing top-notch cinnamon rolls. The only other category on its online menu is drinks, and those are limited to milk and water. While the cookies and cream roll is extremely popular, you might be enticed by other variations like the blueberry crumble roll or the maple bacon roll. You can even build your own roll, choosing from ingredients like chocolate sauce, Biscoff cookie crumbs, warm spiced apple, and cherries.
Multiple locations in OR
Pennsylvania: Allegro Bakery
Customers frequently cite Allegro Bakery as home to the best cinnamon rolls in Pittsburgh. Knowing this, you might be surprised to learn that they are also vegan. Featuring a croissant dough that is laden with sunflower seed butter, cinnamon, brown sugar, and icing, these cinnamon rolls are flaky, gooey, massive, and extremely popular. Arrive early to claim one or order ahead as soon as you wake up.
2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Rhode Island: Ellie's
Ellie's is often recommended by Rhode Islanders as the premier spot to indulge in a cinnamon roll. This quaint cafe in Providence offers a Parisian atmosphere and a French-inspired menu with dishes like quiche and croque monsieur. Pair your savory meal with one of the restaurant's sweet cinnamon buns, each of which are topped with a generous amount of brown butter cream cheese icing.
(401) 226-0510
250 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
How could you resist a name like The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli? This bakery capitalizes on the fluffy, tender crumb of Hawaiian sweet bread, incorporating it into every decadent cinnamon roll on display. Of course, the vanilla butter whipped cream cheese icing doesn't hurt, either. Choose from intriguing flavors like bourbon caramel, black pepper bacon maple glaze, and wildberry graham cracker crumble, or stick with the original cinnamon roll — they are all fabulous choices.
(803) 465-4947
2617 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29223
South Dakota: Perch
Like folks in North Dakota, those in South Dakota have a penchant for caramel rolls. Even so, you can still find some fantastic cinnamon rolls adorned with cream cheese frosting if you know where to go. We recommend visiting Perch in Sioux Falls. The cinnamon rolls here are large, and they tend to sell out completely, so arrive early. During the holidays, look out for a potential take-and-bake option that has been offered in the past.
(605) 271-1652
100 South Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Lili Bella's
You can find Lili Bella's Cakes in the town of Hendersonville, just northeast of Nashville. This bakery is located in a stone cottage created by master builder Braxton Dixon, who also built homes for several country music stars. You can appreciate this history as you dive into one of the shop's widely acclaimed cinnamon rolls. Order in advance, or arrive early and be prepared to wait in line for one of these celebrated rolls. Need something to wash down your pastry? Call for a hot cup of locally roasted coffee.
(615) 447-5266
109 Shivel Drive, Hendersonville, TN 37075
Texas: Kessler Baking Studio
Go ahead and put it in your calendar: At 10 a.m. on Saturday, you need to be in line at Kessler Baking Studio for a hot cinnamon roll. Gooey and smothered in cream cheese frosting, these rolls not only feature cinnamon inside, but they also contain ginger. Keep your eyes peeled for flavor variations like sweet potato, pumpkin, and blueberry, too. Clyde Greenhouse, a 2020 James Beard Award nominee for outstanding baker, is responsible for these rolls and many other treats at this Black-owned bakery in Dallas.
(214) 948-7412
1129 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75203
Utah: Midway Bakery
Utah's Midway Bakery has taken many avatars since it first opened for business in 2018. After whipping up magic in multiple kitchens and a food truck, the bakery is now located in the heart of town. Here, you can get a phenomenal cinnamon roll, but why stop there when you can get several rolls made into the shape of a cake? The three sisters who run the bakery maintain it as an homage to their mother, so you can count on tasting a mother's touch in each bite.
facebook.com/midwaybakeryonmain
(435) 557-0518
112 S Center, Midway, UT 84049
Vermont: Sticky Fingers
The cinnamon rolls at Sticky Fingers may indeed leave you with sticky fingers, but they are not drenched in icing like they are at some other places. This makes them ideal for those who like their buns to be a little less sweet. Cinnamon rolls are among the most popular items at this bakery, and they are large enough to share with a loved one. Indeed, sharing would truly be proof that you love someone because according to one Tripadvisor user, these cinnamon rolls "set a whole new standard by which to judge this favorite treat." Enjoy it warm if possible.
(802) 464-9463
210 Route 100, West Dover, VT 05356
Virginia: Livin' the Pie Life
Located in Arlington, Virginia, Livin' the Pie Life sells superb pie in flavors like tart cherry crumb and salted caramel chocolate chess. However, the bakery is so famous for its maple cinnamon rolls that you must preorder them online. To add to their exclusivity, these rolls are only available on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Take heart, though. Each order comes with six cinnamon rolls that can be eaten immediately or frozen for later.
(571) 431-7727
2166 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22207
Washington: Grateful Bread Bakery & Cafe
Taste a cinnamon roll from Grateful Bread Bakery & Cafe, and you might just be singing "They Love Each Other" for the rest of the day. This bakery is a local favorite in Seattle and Duvall for its cinnamon rolls, which are delightfully flaky and topped with cream cheese frosting. Pull up a chair, and enjoy one alongside a well-rounded meal or cup of coffee.
Multiple locations in Washington
West Virginia: Bolivar Bread Bakery
What is the perfect accompaniment to a cup of locally roasted coffee at Bolivar Bread Bakery? A cinnamon roll, of course! Voted as West Virginia's best bakery in 2024 by WV Living Magazine, this Harpers Ferry establishment offers gooey cinnamon rolls that can sell out early in the day. Also worth checking out is the wide selection of breads available each day.
(304) 535-8108
914 Washington St, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
Wisconsin: Pleasant View Bakery
As an Amish bakery in rural Wisconsin, Pleasant View Bakery is only open a few days each week, and you can't call ahead to reserve a cinnamon roll. But if you are able to get your hands on a fresh one, you'll be blown away by its melt-in-your-mouth consistency and rich cream cheese frosting. Potato flakes in the dough makes these rolls extra tender.
N9541 Kiefer Rd, Dalton, WI 53926
Wyoming: J's Prairie Rose
After relishing a breakfast burrito that is the talk of the town, or else a noteworthy plate of biscuits and gravy, call for a cinnamon roll at J's Prairie Rose in Laramie, Wyoming. This pastry is particularly delicious when warm, and one Yelp reviewer described it as "quite possibly the best cinnamon roll ever." Large and generously frosted, they are great for splitting with one or two other people. Savor it with a scoop of ice cream for an even more decadent dessert.
(307) 745-8140
410 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070
Methodology
When possible, we used awards and rankings for cinnamon rolls, restaurants, and bakeries to curate the spots on this list. We also thoroughly consulted reviews and forums across multiple online platforms. We only considered cinnamon rolls that feature cinnamon in their base, though some of the ones described do have flavored icings and toppings.