Where To Get The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In Every US State

There's nothing more convincing than the thought of cinnamon rolls to get one out of bed in the morning. The luxurious aroma of sweet cinnamon can tantalize a hungry customer from blocks away — as anyone who lives near a Cinnabon location can testify.

That said, there's a right way and a wrong way to make cinnamon rolls. Some of the best rolls feature a perfectly gooey center and just the right amount of frosting, without being too dry or too chewy. Others are more crusty in nature, with a flaky texture that will have you licking your fingers. No matter what, the dough itself should offer complexity, perhaps with a brioche or sourdough twist.

We've done the hard work for you and found some of the best spots to devour a cinnamon roll across the country. Based on awards granted for spectacular cinnamon rolls, as well as thorough customer reviews, we have compiled this list of fine bakeries that will not only satisfy your craving, but also keep you coming back for more.