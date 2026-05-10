McDonald's Big Breakfast Becomes 2 Meals For The Price Of One With This Simple Move

The world is full of all sorts of life hacks that save us time and money and are just downright amazing. Take food hacks, for instance: Plenty of folks online have found creative ways to double up on restaurant menu items, create their own customized versions of popular orders, and turn an ordinary breakfast sandwich or lunch combo into an extraordinary meal. We simply cannot discuss this without mentioning the McDonald's hacks that'll save you a few bucks. But our favorite trick out there gets you two McDonald's breakfasts for the price of one.

Start by ordering McDonald's Big Breakfast with Hotcakes, which comes with a biscuit, sausage, a hash brown, and scrambled eggs. Then, order bacon and cheese on the side and use it to create your own Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit. Now, you'll have two delicious fast food breakfast meals made for nearly the price of one.

That's right, not only will this provide a sampling of the best McDonald's breakfast items, but it also saves you money. Prices may vary by location, but the Big Breakfast typically averages around $8.59, while a separate Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit is typically priced around $7.99. With this hack in mind, you'll only pay the $8.59 plus about $2 to $3 for a side of bacon and cheese, saving around $5! Two meals for just under $12? Yeah, we'll take it.