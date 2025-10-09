This Simple Hack Turns 2 McDonald's Burgers Into A Better Big Mac

The side sauce is very important to making this particular burger hack work. You can choose any McDonald's dipping sauce you like; they offer plenty of options. Stick with simple mayo or try something more unexpected, like Spicy Buffalo or Creamy Chili McCrispy. If you order in person rather than through the app, you can request a side of Big Mac sauce to make it taste more like the original. Since a Big Mac does not normally include ketchup and mustard, the flavor profile is distinctly different. If you miss the crunch of the lettuce, you can always ask for some to be added (McDonald's charges about 35 cents for it depending on where you are). There's also a charge for a side of Big Mac sauce, but it should be similar to the cost of the other sauces.

Prices obviously vary by location, but the average cost of a Big Mac in the U.S. is $6.01, according to The Economist's Big Mac Index. A McDouble cheeseburger, meanwhile, can cost about $3.59, so two of them together is $7.18. It seems like a much worse deal, but don't forget that with two McDoubles, you get four patties. You're actually creating a Double Big Mac, which is usually a limited-time menu option. In 2024, the Double Big Mac cost $1.50 more than the regular Big Mac, meaning even without factoring in the inflation, it would still be more expensive than two McDoubles. That makes this yet another money-saving McDonald's hack. It's a win all 'round. So, next time you pass the Golden Arches and crave a Big Mac, try this hack yourself and see if you think it's better.