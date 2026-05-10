This Old-School Filet-O-Fish Ad Proves Why It's Been Such A Hit Since The '70s

Love it or hate it, the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish has entered icon status, and deservedly so, in our opinion. It's right up there with fellow heavy hitters the Big Mac, McRib, and McFlurry. You might think you know everything about McDonald's famous fish sandwich, but we're betting most of you haven't seen this 1977 commercial advertising its "real fish." In the video below, the McDonald's worker tells us: "Most fish is not government-inspected, but all McDonald's fish is." He then holds up a white packing box to the camera, highlighting the Department of Commerce's "packed under federal inspection" stamp on the bottom.

The worker continues, "And it's all prime white filet — no fish cakes, not ground up, not mixed with other fish." He finishes with the bold statement: "The best-selling fish sandwich in America." While we can't quite fact-check the "best-selling" claim, the commercial really was ahead of its time, selling the idea of transparency and real ingredients.

The ad is certainly in contrast to the 1970s Big Mac jingle, which makes you wonder if the Golden Arches was influenced by the burgeoning natural foods movement. By highlighting its whole fish, McDonald's wasn't just describing ingredients for fun, it was trying to build credibility. And it's quite possible this focus on quality is exactly why the Filet-O-Fish has endured the test of time while so many other menu items have gone extinct (Looking at you, McDonald's Fish McBites).