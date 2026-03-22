The Poppable McDonald's Fish Item That Disappeared Almost Instantly

Even though McDonald's is known worldwide as a burger restaurant, it has carved a niche with both chicken and fish. Chicken McNuggets are a customer favorite, but it's hard to overlook the popularity of the Filet-O-Fish as well. McDonald's sells 300 million of these fish sandwiches every year, so it clearly has a fanbase. It's no wonder then that McDonald's had tried to introduce seafood to the menu at other times. Unfortunately for the chain, its Chicken McNugget-esque Fish McBites didn't have staying power.

If you have never heard of Fish McBites, you're not alone. These little battered and fried bits of Alaskan pollock are one of those discontinued McDonald's menu items we don't miss. Fish McBites were introduced in February 2013 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Filet-O-Fish. They even came with their own commercial featuring a Fish McBite dancing to the "Fishy Fishy" song. Surprisingly, this wasn't sufficient to draw in enough fans to keep the Fish McBites on the menu.

Just one month after their debut, CBS News reported that Fish McBites were suffering poor sales. A few weeks later, at the very end of the month, news broke that the Fish McBites were being discontinued entirely. They lasted less than three months.

Why did the McBites fail? McDonald's was dealing with a lull in sales at the time and the McBites needed to become popular fast, which they just couldn't do. People made fun of the singing fish marketing campaign and some fans of the Filet-O-Fish pointed out that the McBites had an unusual taste.