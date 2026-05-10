Decorate Your Entire Kitchen With These 10 Pieces No One Will Guess Came From Walmart
If you've recently upgraded your kitchen's design theme or made a trip to Pottery Barn in the recent past, you probably know that home decor isn't cheap. It's usually an afterthought, especially coming after expensive home renovations and after you stock up on kitchen tools that actually serve a purpose other than a decorative one (after all, wall art can't help you cook dinner). There are many stores you can visit for chic kitchen decor finds that won't break the bank, and it may surprise you to learn that Walmart is one of them.
Walmart carries both in-house and name brands, and many of its items aren't as kitsch or as cheap as you might assume. As such, we compiled a list of affordable yet upscale kitchen decor finds that you can grab in Walmart stores or on its website. These items vary in design theme, but they all, as a whole, look more expensive and less Walmart-esque than they actually are. Happy shopping (and decorating)!
Pabube Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Rug
Everyone needs a rug in their kitchen, and this option from Pabube pulls double duty, acting as both an accent rug and an anti-fatigue mat. It offers some cushion, perfect for hours spent in the kitchen preparing your favorite pot roast recipe or when you just need a little extra comfort under your feet. There are numerous sizes and colors available, making it easy to find the right fit for your cooking space.
Lzvxtym Wooden Riser
The space near your sink is often a dead space, but with a cute little riser, like this model from Lzvxtym, you can easily give it a sophisticated flair. This affordably priced decor piece is simple yet will easily infuse old money vibes into your sink area. Besides storing soap and bottles, you can also incorporate it into a vignette or store keys and trinkets on it.
Felhcc Ceramic Flower Vase
Florals, whether real or fake, are an easy way to spruce up your kitchen. Of course, you'll need something to put them in, which is where this visually compelling ceramic vase from Felhcc comes in. It comes in many shapes and sizes, meaning there is bound to be an option that's a perfect fit for your kitchen.
Evelynen Turkish Hand Towel Set
Never doubt the power of a nice hand towel. This set of Turkish hand towels from Evelynen Home is elegant and will add a sense of lived-in charm to any home. It comes in several different colors, though the black and cream option is arguably the most classic and versatile of the bunch.
Zriang HDPE Countertop Wine Rack
We love a decorative piece that pulls its functional weight, and this wine rack from Zriang definitely fits the bill. You can store four bottles of wine, six glasses, and leftover corks (or other items) on it. Its minimalist design makes it easy to integrate into any existing kitchen, especially if you have a modern farmhouse theme going on.
Bigfortune Vintage Flower Vase
You probably didn't think that an item sold by Walmart could look artisan-made, but this Bigfortune flower vase fits the bill. It comes in several different color schemes, meaning that you can easily build continuity with other colors in your space. Plop some flowers into it or just use it as a statement piece for your kitchen.
Beautiful Drew Bar Cart by Drew Barrymore
It's almost like it walked straight from a Pottery Barn catalog into your local Walmart. Although we're pretty impartial, we have to say that the Beautiful Drew Bar Cart by Drew Barrymore in the warm honey shade has to be our favorite find on this list. It's giving mid-century modern, and it boasts the perfect amount of space for storing your favorite bottles, glassware, and more.
Mainstays 21.5-inch Artificial Flower Hydrangea Peony Bouquet
With all these vases, you're going to need something to put in them, which is where this simple faux floral from Mainstays enters the picture. The medley of peonies, hydrangeas, and other greenery would be great for any home kitchen, especially a rustic-style kitchen.
Laquedecraft Set 12 Boho Wicker Rattan Plate Basket Set
Wall art isn't cheap, and though Walmart carries some options, they look a little, well, like they came from Walmart. This Laquedecraft wicker set, on the other hand, looks artisan-made and is bound to add color and texture to your space. It even comes with hooks for wall mounting, and customers appreciate that assembly is a breeze.
On the Surface Wood Decorative Square Tray
Every kitchen needs a good charcuterie board. While you'll find plenty of products available on the internet, it makes it much easier when your local Walmart carries a quality offering — like this one from On the Surface. It doubles as a serving tray and a decorative piece, as you can easily paint it or add accents based on your kitchen theme.