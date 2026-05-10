Decorate Your Entire Kitchen With These 10 Pieces No One Will Guess Came From Walmart

If you've recently upgraded your kitchen's design theme or made a trip to Pottery Barn in the recent past, you probably know that home decor isn't cheap. It's usually an afterthought, especially coming after expensive home renovations and after you stock up on kitchen tools that actually serve a purpose other than a decorative one (after all, wall art can't help you cook dinner). There are many stores you can visit for chic kitchen decor finds that won't break the bank, and it may surprise you to learn that Walmart is one of them.

Walmart carries both in-house and name brands, and many of its items aren't as kitsch or as cheap as you might assume. As such, we compiled a list of affordable yet upscale kitchen decor finds that you can grab in Walmart stores or on its website. These items vary in design theme, but they all, as a whole, look more expensive and less Walmart-esque than they actually are. Happy shopping (and decorating)!