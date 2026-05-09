This 2-Ingredient PB&J Cocktail Is Calling Your Name

Peanut butter and jelly isn't just a childhood staple, but a dynamic sweet and savory duo that you can enjoy in everything from desserts to cocktails. And the tastiest PB&J cocktail only takes two ingredients: peanut butter whiskey and jelly or jam simple syrup.

While other infused spirits use artificial flavors, peanut butter whiskey is often made with real peanuts, peanut oil, and other peanut products, providing a very peanut-forward flavor. Plus, the nutty, buttery, savory taste of peanut butter overlaps with many common whisky tasting notes. And while Screwball is the most famous peanut butter whiskey, you can find plenty of other brands besides Screwball to make a PB&J cocktail. For the simple syrup, jelly or jam works well as both provide a burst of fruity flavor to infuse into water. Plus, after infusing the jam or jelly into bubbling water, you'll strain out any chunks of fruit or gelatin to get a thin, brightly colored liquid. To make the simple syrup, bring one part water to two parts jelly or jam to a boil, simmer and stir until the jam dissolves, then remove from the heat and strain it into a jar. A PB&J cocktail is an easy, shaker recipe consisting of 2 ounces of peanut butter whiskey and a tablespoon of jam simple syrup. Add both ingredients to a shaker with ice, shaking vigorously to blend before straining into a cocktail glass.