10 Tasty Peanut Butter Whiskies That Aren't Skrewball
You've probably heard of Skrewball peanut butter whiskey. After all, it's pretty hard to miss these days — it's everywhere. As a mixologist, in the past few years, I've noticed more and more people looking for this boozy twist on a nostalgic childhood favorite flavor. As peanut butter whiskey quickly went from a curiosity-inducing novelty to a back-bar necessity, more distillers and whiskey brands started making their own versions.
So, while Skrewball is well-known, it's far from the only (or the best) peanut butter whiskey available. From a classic straight-up peanut butter-flavored whiskey to a snacktime favorite peanut butter chocolate pretzel whiskey, there are so many good PB whiskies on the market with all sorts of flavor profiles. Whether you sip them straight or mix them into a cocktail, these are some of the tastiest non-Skrewball peanut butter whiskies that are worth trying.
Ole Smoky Tennessee Peanut Butter Whiskey
If you're a fan of moonshine whiskies, then you probably already know about Ole Smoky. The 100-year-old moonshine distiller gone legit makes a ton of really tasty and popular moonshine whiskey flavors like apple pie, peach, watermelon, and salty caramel. So it's no surprise that it has thrown its hat into the peanut butter whiskey ring with an easy-to-find and affordable whiskey that has lots of creamy, nutty peanut butter flavor with notes of honey and vanilla. As moonshine whiskies go, it's smooth and goes down easily, whether you're sipping it straight or on the rocks — or mixing it into a cocktail. I also like the price point, which is typically under $20.
Try it in a PB&J old fashioned by mixing a teaspoon of strawberry jam (or your favorite jam), two dashes of chocolate bitters, and an ounce-and-a-half of whiskey with a splash of water. Serve over a king cube.
Elvis Midnight Snack Flavored Whiskey
The whole world knows about Elvis's favorite late-night sandwich — peanut butter and banana (sometimes with bacon), and Grain & Barrel pays homage to all things Elvis with a line of three Elvis whiskies, including Tiger Man straight Tennessee whiskey, The King rye whiskey, and Midnight Snack peanut butter and banana whiskey. According to Grain & Barrel, there's some evidence that Elvis's grandfather was a sharecropper and moonshiner, so the whole Elvis-whiskey connection makes total sense. Midnight Snack whiskey is a beautiful blending of the flavors in Elvis's infamous sandwich — you'll get smoky, sweet, and nutty in a single sip. It's a unique PB whiskey that's super smooth for sipping straight or on the rocks as your own version of the perfect midnight snack.
Ballotin Peanut Butter Chocolate Whiskey
Ballotin makes several flavored whiskies, including toffee, bourbon ball, and peanut butter and chocolate flavors. All are good, smooth whiskies that you'll enjoy sipping, especially the chocolate peanut butter whiskey. If you're a fan of peanut butter cups, then this is the whiskey for you. While it's not super sweet, it's a very satisfyingly smooth whiskey with robust peanut and cocoa flavor for a purely decadent sip. Add some to Irish cream or add a jigger to your coffee for a flavorful after-dinner sipper, or try Ballotin's peanut butter whiskey cream liqueur.
SQRRL Peanut Butter Whiskey
For peanut butter purists, SQRRL Peanut Butter Whiskey offers a back-to-basics take on a delightfully nutty whiskey. For those who like their drinks on the sweeter side, this peanut butter whiskey won't disappoint. Peanut butter is the predominant flavor here, and there's just a hint of cocoa with smokiness on the backside and plenty of sweetness. But it's not for everyone. If you're not a fan of a sweeter whiskey, look elsewhere. It's another affordable addition to the peanut butter whiskey line-up, usually costing around $20 a bottle. It sips well, or add a dash to some hot cocoa for a wintery sweet treat.
Skatterbrain Peanut Butter Chocolate Pretzel Whiskey
Skatterbrain is a Canadian whiskey company that has a host of offerings in the peanut butter whiskey arena. All the company's offerings are good, but I like the salty pretzel hints that come with the finish of this smooth, peanut butter-forward whiskey. It's a super nutty whiskey with soft hints of cocoa and a salty pretzel finish that'll wow you. I also really like that it's not overly sweet but has the perfect balance of sweet, nutty, salty, and savory. It's delicious when sipped on ice.
Spirits & Spice Peanut Butter Whiskey
I'm a huge Spirits & Spice fan. We've tasted a ton of S&S's whiskies in its showrooms in Las Vegas, Sedona, and Jackson, WY, including its peanut butter whiskey — and it's really good. Make no mistake — this is a luxury whiskey with subtle hints of peanut butter. It has a great balance between the two — smooth, spicy whiskey with just the right nutty notes. You won't be bowled over by the peanut butter flavor, but you'll be blown away by just how good this whiskey is. Yeah — it's not cheap. But it elevates the peanut butter whiskey game by leaps and bounds over other brands. It's the smoothest PB whiskey you'll find, with emphasis on the whiskey and just a hint of nutty flavor. This is one to save for special occasions.
Skatterbrain PB&J Whiskey
We're back to Skatterbrain, but for a good reason. If you're feeling nostalgic for whiskey with a side of your mom's PB&J, then this is the peanut butter whiskey for you. In the case of this Canadian whiskey, the J stands for raspberry jam, and it adds a hint of sweetness and tons of flavor that'll transport you right back to opening your school lunchbox on PB&J day (except there probably wasn't booze in your thermos). For those who love the classics and long for a nostalgic hit of childhood, this is your whiskey. I promise it'll be even better than that sandwich you so fondly remember, and there's no need to spread it on bread.
Sheep Dog PB Whiskey
This Kentucky whiskey has been infused with peanut butter, and it has a real, genuine peanut butter flavor that can't be beaten. Fair warning — it's sweet, but if you like that, then the sweetness is a feature and not a bug. To me, this has some of the most authentic tasting peanut butter flavors, perfect for PB aficionados who expect their peanut butter whiskey to taste a lot like eating peanut butter from the jar. While this does fit the peanut butter whiskey brief, its sweetness level is like a super boozy liqueur, so if you like a drink on the sweet side, this one's for you. For those of you who are intrigued but want it a little less sweet, I recommend making a highball with a few dashes of chocolate or raspberry bitters and 8 ounces of club soda over ice.
Revel Stoke Nutcrusher Peanut Butter Whisky
Revel Stoke is a master at naming its whiskies. Take Shell-Shocked Roasted Pecan-Flavored Whisky or Lei'd Pineapple Flavor Whisky, for instance. And with a name like Nutcrusher Peanut Butter Whisky, Revel Stoke is practically begging you to give this a try. Not only is the name pure genius, but Canadian whisky distiller Revel Stoke is good at flavored whiskies — it has everything from peach and pecan to dill pickle (Big Richard Dill Pickle Flavored Whisky, to be exact) or root beer. Revel Stoke's peanut butter offering makes smooth Canadian whisky the star, but it doesn't skimp on adding lots of natural-tasting peanut butter flavor. It's very nutty and not overly sweet. This is one of my favorite sipping peanut butter whiskies.
Blind Squirrel Peanut Butter Whiskey
Not to be outshined by its neighbors to the north, the Blind Squirrel folks in Minnesota offer a smooth, mild peanut butter whiskey that's an easy drinker. It's nothing fancy — just smooth whiskey and lots of nutty goodness. And while you could sip it straight, you can also mix it with some Chambord or your favorite raspberry liqueur and make one heck of a PB&J shot that'll go down easy without burning on the way.