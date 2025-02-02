10 Tasty Peanut Butter Whiskies That Aren't Skrewball

You've probably heard of Skrewball peanut butter whiskey. After all, it's pretty hard to miss these days — it's everywhere. As a mixologist, in the past few years, I've noticed more and more people looking for this boozy twist on a nostalgic childhood favorite flavor. As peanut butter whiskey quickly went from a curiosity-inducing novelty to a back-bar necessity, more distillers and whiskey brands started making their own versions.

So, while Skrewball is well-known, it's far from the only (or the best) peanut butter whiskey available. From a classic straight-up peanut butter-flavored whiskey to a snacktime favorite peanut butter chocolate pretzel whiskey, there are so many good PB whiskies on the market with all sorts of flavor profiles. Whether you sip them straight or mix them into a cocktail, these are some of the tastiest non-Skrewball peanut butter whiskies that are worth trying.