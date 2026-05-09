5 US Steakhouses John Wayne Loved
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John Wayne starred in more than 175 movies over a career spanning five decades, and filmed hundreds of memorable scenes. In one of these many iconic scenes, from the 1962 Western "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance," the Hollywood superstar picks a fight at a steakhouse. "That's my steak, Valance," he tells the bad guy, who's just tripped the owner and sent a juicy steak flying across the restaurant floor. Wayne has one hand on the gun in his holster, ready to start shooting at a moment's notice. As it turns out, John Wayne would've killed for a good steak in real life too.
His favorite cut, rather aptly, was a cowboy steak, and he loved grilling them himself. To mark the Duke's love for cooking, his family released a series of cookbooks, including The Official John Wayne Way To Grill and The Official John Wayne Way To Barbecue. Apart from photos and anecdotes, these books also contain John Wayne's favorite recipes (according to his daughter, the family would fire up the indoor grill every day). And when he didn't feel like doing the grilling himself, John Wayne would just visit one of his favorite steakhouses, many of which are still around today.
So if you'd kill to eat a steak just like the Duke did, these are the steakhouses you need to head to.
Gulliver's
Inspired by Jonathan Swift's novel Gulliver's Travels, this old English pub in Irvine, California, is known for its warm, friendly atmosphere and huge steaks. It also leans heavily into the fact that John Wayne was a regular at the restaurant over the years. "It isn't hard to find a restaurant serving prime rib and steak in Orange County, but how many can seat you at John Wayne's favorite table?" a note on the restaurant's website asks.
The Gulliver's Classic Prime Rib Dinner is served with some of the most classic side dishes, from creamed corn to truffle garlic mashed potatoes. You can choose from one of four cuts — the O.C. Cut for lighter appetites, the gigantic Brobdingnagian, Gulliver's Prime Cut, or the thinly sliced Traditional English Cut. The beef is slow-roasted in their patented oven system that delivers juicy steaks every single time. "We're so lucky to have Gulliver's in the OC because over the years nothing has changed. And that's a good thing. The decor is dynamic. The prime rib, creamed corn and creamed spinach are still delicious. Service was impeccable," one reviewer wrote on TripAdvisor.
Another five-star review came with a fun story. "We took my dad here to celebrate his 86th birthday ... We were given the choice between their two best tables," they wrote on TripAdvisor. No prizes for guessing where they ended up sitting. "Of course my Dad chose John Wayne's regular table!"
La Cave
Next on the list of John Wayne's favorite steakhouses is another Orange County institution, La Cave. La Cave has been around since 1962, and prides itself on its fresh selection of meats, generous portions, and impeccable service. "A favorite hangout among local celebrities such as the late John Wayne, La Cave is arguably one of the most historic and charming venues in Costa Mesa," its website states. La Cave clearly gets its fair share of stars, including one of the first men to set foot on the moon — Buzz Aldrin's photo is among those pinned to the top of its Instagram account. Incidentally, Buzz Aldrin's first meal after walking on the moon wasn't a steak.
The menu at La Cave features a much wider selection, even just the steaks. There's a 9-ounce Filet Mignon, a 24-ounce Porterhouse, an 11-ounce New York Steak, a 16-ounce Boneless Ribeye, and Prime Rib on Saturdays. According to one reviewer, John Wayne's family still frequents La Cave. "We went there on a Monday evening for dinner. We learned that John Wayne frequented this restaurant and now his family still does," they posted on TripAdvisor, adding that the steak was tender, juicy and incredibly flavorful, while the service and atmosphere were great as well.
Cattlemen's Steakhouse
One particular story from Cattlemen's history would not have been out of place in one of John Wayne's movies. Back in 1945, the restaurant was owned by Hank Fey, an inveterate gambler. Down on his luck but desperate for a win, he put up Cattlemen's in a dice game against local rancher Gene Wade (who put up his life savings as his side of the pot). To win, Wade needed to roll a hard six. Wade rolled the two three's he needed, and walked out as the proud owner of a steakhouse. Even today, there's a frame on the wall with the brand "33" written on it, a reference to this sliding doors moment in Cattlemen's story.
Today, Cattlemen's Steakhouse has the distinction of being the oldest restaurant in Oklahoma City to have remained operational continuously, having first started feeding hungry ranchers in 1910. In the mid-1940s, it started attracting the biggest of big names, from Hollywood stars to future presidents. The wall of fame, which is also featured on its website, has some huge personalities apart from John Wayne. This includes Hollywood royalty like Roy Rogers, Sylvester Stallone and Matt Damon, basketball legend Charles Barkley, and President George H.W. Bush, who has a steak named after him on the menu. The "Presidential Choice" is a T-Bone Steak, which was President Bush's preferred order when he dined at Cattlemen's. We're certain no broccoli made it to the plate, with the President having famously banned the vegetable from the White House.
The Cattlemen's menu does not mention what John Wayne used to order, though it does feature a Roasted Prime Rib labeled the "Cowboy Cut." We'd like to imagine Hollywood's most famous cowboy digging into one of those.
Tam O'Shanter
The Tam O'Shanter is a Scottish Steakhouse that holds the record for being the oldest restaurant in Los Angeles operated by the same family at the same location. It's been serving food and drinks for over a 100 years, and is one of those legendary institutions that gives the impression that it will be around for another 100.
Like other steakhouses on this list, the Tam too was a favorite hangout for Hollywood celebrities, and among them were John Wayne and Walt Disney. In fact, you can still dine at Walt Disney's favorite table, which even has a drink named after it. The drink, called Table 31, combines whiskey with apple brandy, elderflower liqueur, bitters and lemon.
When it comes to their steaks, Tam O'Shanter does not hold back. It serves a filet mignon, a 14-ounce New York strip, and a steak frites accompanied by french fries and HP bacon gravy. It also serves four different cuts of prime rib: a California cut for small appetites, an English cut or steak sliced thin, its most popular Tam O' Shanter cut, and the generous Prince Charlie cut, which is cut extra thick and served on the bone. The prime rib is served with mashed Idaho potatoes, gravy, Yorkshire pudding, freshly prepared horseradish, and creamed spinach or creamed corn — classic sides that match John Wayne's classic style.
Golden Steer
The final restaurant on the list of steakhouses John Wayne used to frequent is in Las Vegas. The Golden Steer, which claims to serve "the best steaks on earth," has been around since the 1950s. According to its website, John Wayne was a frequent guest at their steakhouse when he was filming in Vegas through the 1960s, "enjoying a good steak and a glass of bourbon in booth 25." The booth has been named in John Wayne's honor.
The Golden Steer wears its rich history proudly, with the frontier establishment displaying rifles gifted by cowboys and hunters on its walls. Legend has it that at one time they used to butcher, cook and serve game meat their guests used to bring in from their hunts. According to its website, versions of the menu from the 1950s and 1960s featured not just steaks but also rattle-snakes and turtle soup.
Its steak menu is the most extensive (and expensive) on this list, with a 20-ounce Australian wagyu priced at $135 and a 24-ounce bone-in rib eye at $105. The menu also lists meals for two, featuring a 45-ounce Tomahawk steak for $275. The fact that this is a menu that leans towards extravagance can also be seen from the sides, which are headlined by "Vegas' Largest Baked Potato." Understandably, John Wayne wasn't the only celebrity to frequent this spot. The Golden Steer was Frank Sinatra's favorite steakhouse, while the strip mall restaurant was also one of Elvis Presley's go-to spots for a steak.