5 US Steakhouses John Wayne Loved

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John Wayne starred in more than 175 movies over a career spanning five decades, and filmed hundreds of memorable scenes. In one of these many iconic scenes, from the 1962 Western "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance," the Hollywood superstar picks a fight at a steakhouse. "That's my steak, Valance," he tells the bad guy, who's just tripped the owner and sent a juicy steak flying across the restaurant floor. Wayne has one hand on the gun in his holster, ready to start shooting at a moment's notice. As it turns out, John Wayne would've killed for a good steak in real life too.

His favorite cut, rather aptly, was a cowboy steak, and he loved grilling them himself. To mark the Duke's love for cooking, his family released a series of cookbooks, including The Official John Wayne Way To Grill and The Official John Wayne Way To Barbecue. Apart from photos and anecdotes, these books also contain John Wayne's favorite recipes (according to his daughter, the family would fire up the indoor grill every day). And when he didn't feel like doing the grilling himself, John Wayne would just visit one of his favorite steakhouses, many of which are still around today.

So if you'd kill to eat a steak just like the Duke did, these are the steakhouses you need to head to.