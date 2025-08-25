This Strip Mall Steakhouse In Las Vegas Was One Of Elvis' All Time Favorite Restaurants

"All you need's a strong heart and a nerve of steel, Viva Las Vegas!," crooned The King — but we might also add "a hearty appetite" to that list. Elvis Presley was an outspoken fan of the city, and ribs and burgers were famously among Elvis' favorite foods. When he was hitting Las Vegas, no trip would be complete without a meal at the Golden Steer Steakhouse. Elvis became a regular at the steakhouse during his late 1960s residency at the nearby International Hotel.

The restaurant promises "The Best Steaks on Earth," and nowadays, a 12-ounce filet mignon à la carte runs for $94. However, according to the official Golden Steer website, Elvis' go-to order at the steakhouse was off-menu: A burger formed from filet trimmings. Presley's actual last meal focused more on chocolate chips than steak, though. But in '60s Vegas, Elvis was enjoying his signature burger, and he was known to sit in one specific booth every single night he dined there.

The singer's seven-year residency at the International Hotel began on July 31, 1969. At the time, the hotel housed the largest showroom in Las Vegas with a capacity of 2,200 people (that's a lot of Elvis fans). The King performed a whopping 636 concerts over this period (from 1969 to 1976), coming into Vegas in four-week increments and cranking out two shows a night (an 8:00 p.m. dinner show and another set at midnight) every single night – then heading to the Golden Steer post-show.