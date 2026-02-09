This Was John Wayne's Preferred Cut Of Steak (And He Loved Grilling It Himself)

John Wayne, perhaps more than any other actor, defines the idea of a cowboy. During his career, he acted in over 150 films, many of them Westerns like "The Searchers," "Stagecoach," and "True Grit." In fact, Wayne holds the record for the most starring roles of any actor. Given his position as America's silver screen cowboy, it should perhaps come as no surprise that Wayne was partial to tossing a thick slab of beef on the fire from time to time — or that his top choice was a cowboy steak.

Cowboy steaks are similar to ribeyes, with a few big differences. Really, you can think of them as somewhere between a tomahawk and a regular ribeye. The cut of meat is roughly the same for all three, with the bone being the thing that separates them. Ribeyes are typically boneless, whereas tomahawk steaks have a long extension of rib bone out from the meat. With a cowboy steak, that bone is present, but it is "Frenched," or cut much shorter. It is a less dramatic presentation than the tomahawk, but an equally delicious cut of steak.

Wayne wasn't one to stop by the old chuck wagon for a meal either, nor was he a tenderfoot at the grill. The Duke, as he was often called, had his own opinions about the best way to cook and serve a cowboy steak. According to "The Official John Wayne Way to Grill," Wayne felt that all these steaks needed before they hit the fire was a little olive oil and a few simple spices, including salt, pepper, thyme, garlic powder, lemon pepper, red pepper, and dried parsley.