Why You Should Avoid Freezing Deviled Eggs

Many people instinctively know that it's wrong to put deviled eggs in the freezer. But asking "why, exactly?" is a valid question, considering other protein-rich foods go into the freezer just fine. Meat holds up well when frozen, so why are cooked eggs so different? The answer comes down to the chemistry and structure of the different parts of the egg, and how they react when ice crystals expand inside them.

The reason you should avoid freezing a cooked egg white is that it will have a yucky texture when it is defrosted. An egg white is a tight network of proteins that trap water in place. Freezing and thawing disrupts that arrangement irrevocably, causing them to unravel, a process called protein denaturation. As the ice crystals form under freezing conditions, they force their way through the tight protein network, leaving behind tiny ruptures, so when the egg thaws, it comes out rubbery and wet. It would still be firm but leaking the water it can't hold.

The yolk is ruined by freezing in a slightly different way. It's made of a dense mixture of fats, water, and proteins that are held together in a fragile, semi-emulsified structure. Freezing pushes water out, and destabilizes the balance between components, and the yolk loses its smooth, mashable consistency — becoming chalky and crumbly. In a deviled egg, the filling adds a third fragile element — the mayo. Mayonnaise is an emulsified sauce made of egg, oil, and an acid like lemon or vinegar, and it will separate if frozen. That's because as the watery elements form ice crystals and expand, the oil slips out of suspension, breaking the mixture. Essentially, a deviled egg depends on cohesion, and the freezer dismantles every element.