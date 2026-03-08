14 Deviled Egg Recipes For Every Kind Of Gathering
When you're planning a party, putting a menu together is of the utmost importance. You want to make sure your guests are well-fed with a variety of dishes to choose from. Sure, a main course is important, but what about the appetizers? One of our all-time favorite appetizers to serve at parties is deviled eggs. It's basically just boiled eggs, sure, but that flavorful, yolky filling takes these morsels to a whole new level. And although you may have made deviled eggs in the past, there are plenty of different ways to prepare them so they don't taste the same every single time.
We've compiled a list of some of our favorite deviled egg recipes. Some are pretty basic, offering you a basic blueprint of the classic dish. Others are inspired by specific holidays, giving them a festive twist. Some are revolutionary and introduce flavors and textures you may have never associated with deviled eggs before, but that really work well. Let's take a closer look at these recipes so your next batch of deviled eggs comes out tasting better than ever.
Easy Deviled Eggs
For the uninitiated, deviled eggs may seem difficult to pull off, but this recipe proves otherwise. The eggs come together in under 30 minutes, and the recipe only calls for seven ingredients. Technically, you can skip the dill fronds if you don't have any on hand, but we think that they are a lovely, colorful topping to this otherwise basic appetizer. You can easily double the recipe if you're making these deviled eggs for a crowd.
Recipe: Easy Deviled Eggs
Deviled Eggs
Before you start experimenting with different fillings and toppings for your deviled eggs, you'll probably want to learn how to make this dish in its most basic form. That's where this simple, uncomplicated recipe comes into play. It yields a delicious, albeit simple, batch of deviled eggs that everyone at your party is sure to adore. The eggs and various fillings are the most important part, of course, but the addition of paprika and chopped chives on top really makes this app shine.
Recipe: Deviled Eggs
Naughty and Nice Holiday Deviled Eggs
When the holiday season rolls around, you may be looking for ways to make things feel a little extra festive, especially when you're hosting a party or the annual get-together. These holiday-themed deviled eggs are a great way to do just that. It's essentially a classic deviled egg recipe, but it calls for wreath-like decoration made from dill and Peruvian pearl peppers. The finished dish comes out looking just as good as it tastes, and it'll leave your guests jonesing for another bite.
Christmas Deviled Eggs
This is another holiday-themed deviled egg recipe you absolutely have to try. This one, though, introduces an unexpected ingredient into the mix: Pomegranate. Pomegranate arils add an interesting sweetness to the mix, but they also offer a touch of acidity and a unique crunchy texture. Rosemary also plays an important role here, adding a holiday-flavored herbal quality to the dish that you just won't find in most recipes. You may never think of deviled eggs in quite the same light again.
Recipe: Christmas Deviled Eggs
Deviled Egg Salad
Sure, deviled eggs are great, but what about those times when we want the flavor of deviled eggs without going through the hassle of assembling them? That's exactly when you need to make this deviled egg salad. It harnesses all the flavors you love in a scoopable, dippable salad that's perfect on a sandwich, spread onto crackers, or enjoyed all on its own. It's rich, creamy, and it's surprisingly hearty as a meal or an afternoon snack.
Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad
Southern-Style Deviled Eggs
You don't have to venture to the Southern U.S. just to get a taste of the South — instead, just try this deviled egg recipe that prominently features pimento. It's not drastically different from a standard recipe, but those pimentos offer just enough extra flavor to keep things interesting. Plus, when paired with paprika, this pop of bright color makes these eggs look more appealing. Try them with your other favorite Southern dishes, or use this recipe to give your dinner party an interesting twist.
Recipe: Southern-Style Deviled Eggs
Guacamole Deviled Eggs
Guacamole is delicious when paired with chips, but did you know you could use it as a filling for deviled eggs? This recipe instructs you to combine classic guacamole with egg yolks, creating a creamy, savory filling that's an instant upgrade from a classic recipe. By adding cilantro, onions, and tomatoes to that guac filling, you also give these eggs a boost of flavor. Why settle for boring, basic deviled eggs when you could make a batch of these instead?
Recipe: Guacamole Deviled Eggs
Everything Bagel-Inspired Deviled Eggs
Sometimes, switching up a few ingredients in a classic recipe can breathe new life into a dish you already love. That's certainly true when it comes to these deviled eggs, which are blessed with everything bagel seasoning and chive bread crumbs for a crunchy, flavorful topping. This recipe omits paprika, but you can still add it on top of your eggs if you're trying to achieve that bright pop of color deviled eggs are known for.
Bacon Jalapeno Deviled Eggs
Do you ever wish your deviled eggs packed more punch in the flavor department? Well, adding some extra flavorful ingredients to the mix can make things more interesting. Since bacon and jalapeños are both packed with flavor, they happen to make a delicious addition to this classic appetizer. The bacon provides some extra richness and fattiness along with a delicious, subtle crunch, while jalapeños deliver a concentrated dose of heat.
Recipe: Bacon Jalapeno Deviled Eggs
Deviled Egg Party Dip
Yes, deviled eggs are nice to have at just about any party you throw, but the best parties are also equipped with plenty of different dips. Why not combine the two ideas into one coherent dish? That's exactly what you'll get with this deviled egg party dip, which is smooth and creamy but still features all the prominent flavors you'd expect from deviled eggs. Serve it with crackers, chips, or cut veggies for a snacking experience none of your guests will forget.
Recipe: Deviled Egg Party Dip
Ancient Rome-Inspired Deviled Eggs
Want to enjoy the flavor of deviled eggs in a way that harkens back to times past? Then this recipe was made for you. It includes various ingredients that were prominent in Ancient Roman cooking, like dates, pine nuts, and mint. It's not exactly a classic flavor profile for this dish, but it's one that really shines and is guaranteed to surprise your guests. Give it a try when your go-to deviled egg recipe is getting a little stale.
Halloween Deviled Eggs
Halloween is about all the spooky and scary stuff, but it's also about snacking, and these Halloween deviled eggs offer a healthier alternative to all the candy in your kids' trick-or-treating stash. By using black olives, you can create spider-like shapes to top your eggs. The olives provide richness and acidity, but they also make these eggs look creepy and crawly, which is perfect for the season. They'll ensure you have a spooky (and extra delicious) time during Halloween.
Recipe: Halloween Deviled Eggs
Eggscellent Easter Deviled Eggs Appetizer
It's no secret that Easter is a holiday that really embraces eggs, so why not whip up a batch of deviled eggs to commemorate it? But don't stick to a standard recipe when you can make these beautiful Easter-themed eggs. The outside of the eggs is dyed pink with beet juice, which gives these bites a touch of earthy, vegetal flavor but also infuses them with a bright, bold color that'll make your guests want to reach for them right away.
Loaded Deviled Egg Pasta Salad
When you're craving the flavor of deviled eggs but need to make a whole side dish (or even a light main course), this deviled egg-inspired pasta salad is exactly what you need. Pasta makes this appetizer a lot more filling and satisfying, and the deviled egg ingredients transform a basic pasta salad into one that nobody around the table will forget. It's perfect for parties, but it also makes an excellent summertime work lunch.
Recipe: Loaded Deviled Egg Pasta Salad
