14 Deviled Egg Recipes For Every Kind Of Gathering

When you're planning a party, putting a menu together is of the utmost importance. You want to make sure your guests are well-fed with a variety of dishes to choose from. Sure, a main course is important, but what about the appetizers? One of our all-time favorite appetizers to serve at parties is deviled eggs. It's basically just boiled eggs, sure, but that flavorful, yolky filling takes these morsels to a whole new level. And although you may have made deviled eggs in the past, there are plenty of different ways to prepare them so they don't taste the same every single time.

We've compiled a list of some of our favorite deviled egg recipes. Some are pretty basic, offering you a basic blueprint of the classic dish. Others are inspired by specific holidays, giving them a festive twist. Some are revolutionary and introduce flavors and textures you may have never associated with deviled eggs before, but that really work well. Let's take a closer look at these recipes so your next batch of deviled eggs comes out tasting better than ever.