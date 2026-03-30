Making A Small Batch Of Deviled Eggs? This Trick Makes It Easier
Deviled egg recipes are usually designed for a crowd. After all, when you've got a dozen eggs lurking in the refrigerator, why not hard-boil them all and transform them into 24 delicious egg bites? But sometimes, you just want to have a party of one. We asked Shawn Bell, concept chef at Kona Grill, to walk us through his favorite devilish tips on transforming a plain ol' egg into the perfect creamy, tangy bite.
First off, Bell wants us to know: "They are so good, that many eggs are just easier to make." Fair enough. But he goes on to suggest, "If you want to make a small batch, you can shred the egg yolk with a fork in a bowl or a cheese grater and add the garnish and the mayo to make the mix to stuff the egg white." The good news is that this easy deviled egg recipe scales down easily, so there's no need to whip out a calculator and start doing recipe math.
"The perfect ratio is more about texture and flavor profile than quantity," Bell says. "It will also depend if you are using a store-bought mayonnaise or if you are making it yourself." When it comes to the right mayo-to-yolk ratio, the biggest mistake is overloading them with mayonnaise. Start small — you can always add more. The filling should be creamy but still hold its shape.
Deviled eggs scale down easily
Chef Shawn Bell suggests, "The traditional one is more of a 60% mix of egg yolk and 40% mayonnaise only. Always add a touch of salt and pepper to make them extra delicious. Garnish can be fresh herbs like chive, chervil, or dill, if you have any."
Of course, there's no need to stick to the classic deviled egg recipe. Bell likes to mix it up at the Kona Grill when certain holidays roll around. "For example, we are making three different deviled eggs at Kona Grill to celebrate Easter," Bell explains. "The ham one has a bit more mayonnaise and mustard, as the main ingredient in the mix is a bit dryer. [There is] the lobster one where we add a touch of lobster bisque instead of the mustard."
Bell also has some deviled egg hacks up his sleeve: "I like to cook my hard-boiled eggs in rolling boiling water for nine minutes. Put your eggs from room temperature in the boiling water, set your timer, and when the time is up, run cold water from the tap into the pot until they are able to be handled by hand without feeling heat."
There are so many different ways to cook a hard-boiled egg, but Bell sticks to the tried-and-true method. "Add some vinegar in the water to soften the shell," he says. "They are then easier to peel." Whether you're making the beloved appetizer for one or 100, it'll be a devil of a good time.