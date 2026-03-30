Making A Small Batch Of Deviled Eggs? This Trick Makes It Easier

Deviled egg recipes are usually designed for a crowd. After all, when you've got a dozen eggs lurking in the refrigerator, why not hard-boil them all and transform them into 24 delicious egg bites? But sometimes, you just want to have a party of one. We asked Shawn Bell, concept chef at Kona Grill, to walk us through his favorite devilish tips on transforming a plain ol' egg into the perfect creamy, tangy bite.

First off, Bell wants us to know: "They are so good, that many eggs are just easier to make." Fair enough. But he goes on to suggest, "If you want to make a small batch, you can shred the egg yolk with a fork in a bowl or a cheese grater and add the garnish and the mayo to make the mix to stuff the egg white." The good news is that this easy deviled egg recipe scales down easily, so there's no need to whip out a calculator and start doing recipe math.

"The perfect ratio is more about texture and flavor profile than quantity," Bell says. "It will also depend if you are using a store-bought mayonnaise or if you are making it yourself." When it comes to the right mayo-to-yolk ratio, the biggest mistake is overloading them with mayonnaise. Start small — you can always add more. The filling should be creamy but still hold its shape.