This Is Why Bakery Desserts Always Look Better Than Yours

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Baking is no easy feat. You can spend hours in the kitchen kneading dough, whipping cream, and piping frosting, only to end up with a dessert you're not even happy with. But the next time you look at one of your creations, try not to be so hard on yourself, especially if you're comparing it to something from a bakery. There's a reason they look so good — it's because they're made by professionals.

I've worked in a number of kitchens throughout my life. I grew up in Ireland's gourmet food capital, where I spent years helping out at my parents' restaurant, before working as a server and prep hand at a top seafood restaurant, a busy hotel, and a historic cafe. When I moved to San Francisco, I joined one of the most popular bakeries in the city, where I've watched some beautiful baked goods come to life.

It truly is a joy to see a pastry chef at work. They move with both efficiency and ease, flawlessly guiding piping bags across cakes and shaping dough at speeds that can only be achieved through endless practice and study. These are skills that are tough to perfect without guidance. The chefs I've worked with have spent years at culinary school being trained to combine scientific precision with artistry to produce a range of desserts, from simple pastries to complex plated creations. They didn't wake up with the ability to roll the perfect croissant, so neither will a home cook.