Why LG Appliance Customers Often Label Them Overpriced
From high prices to space considerations and the sheer number of brands to choose from, shopping for kitchen appliances can give you a killer headache. When you get your new gadget, you want to breathe a sigh of relief knowing you made the right choice, which is why you may want to reconsider buying from LG. Poor performance paired with costly charges have made this company one of the most overpriced appliance brands, according to customers.
Much of LG's negative feedback centers on its refrigerators. Most of its best-selling models range from $1,400 to well over $3,000, but expect to pay way more than that in replacement parts, which will likely break all over again anyway. One Reddit user claimed that their LG fridge "needed two new door seals within two years of purchase ... costs were ridiculously overpriced (~$200 for each door) ... We [only got] four years of service from it. Another Redditor lamented that fixing their fridge's compressor would cost $500 to $1,000, on top of the $2,400 for the fridge itself.
Even if you have cash to spare, LG fridge owners say the customer service isn't worth a penny. One user on Reddit said their $4,000 fridge was out of commission for 55 days due to negligence by LG, and after three previous repairs, too. "I've lost hundreds of dollars in groceries when I was told the fridge was working and then it fails," they wrote. They even claimed they would be taking legal action — and they're not the only one.
LG has been sued over unreliable fridges, and its dishwashers are barely better
In November of 2025, a customer hit LG with a class action lawsuit over one of its popular refrigerators, alleging that the company knew about defects with the model's compressor, yet continued to sell it. The suit claimed that this cost consumers thousands in repairs and spoiled food (via Top Class Actions). LG actually settled a similar suit in 2020, though the company denied wrongdoing and claimed to have paid out "in the interest of customer satisfaction" (via Consumer Reports).
LG has proven to be one of the most unreliable refrigerator brands, but what about its other appliances? Its dishwashers range from $700 to over $1,000, and as you might guess, the performance often doesn't live up to the price. "I have an LG and detest the thing," said one Reddit user. "It has really weak sprayers, has been repaired twice, and now has an issue where it starts itself whenever it feels like it."
Customers have also encountered defective pumps, annoying leaks, and broken or rusting racks, all of which cost hundreds of dollars to replace. Allegedly, you'll get the same spotty LG customer service in return. One Reddit user said the pump broke on their $849 dishwasher, and despite being under warranty, LG refused to send them a new part until a technician looked at it. "It'll cost me about $450 (labor) to replace a $275 pump," they complained. "The dishwasher is only 3 years old."
LG's oven ranges are also far from perfect for the price
If you need a new stove, not all of LG's products are total duds. Thanks to its induction ranges, LG was actually voted one of the most reliable cooktop brands, according to Consumer Reports. However, many customers report wildly inconsistent heating with their LG ovens, including those induction models. One Reddit user wrote that they love their cooktop, but "Try baking breads ... and you'll never get the center of the loaf cooked without having the tops burnt like a meteorite." These issues could be lessened by a oven thermometer, but with some of LG's popular ranges costing over $2,000, you'd expect them to at least bake bread decently.
Some customers also encounter the familiar LG issues of defects and breakdowns. In a 2025 post, one Facebook user said, "I feel it is my duty to inform others of the potential risks [of] purchasing LG appliances. Despite being purchased in 2023, our range has broken down five times. The company is charging $350 to repair it again."
Even more alarmingly, in 2025, LG recalled 500,000 oven ranges due to a major safety risk. The control knobs were too easy to turn on by accident, creating potential for fires and injuries. The affected models cost between $1,400 to $2,650, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. While this was a special one-time error, it's another brick in the wall for LG's reputation of charging a whole lot for products that just cause trouble.