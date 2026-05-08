Why LG Appliance Customers Often Label Them Overpriced

From high prices to space considerations and the sheer number of brands to choose from, shopping for kitchen appliances can give you a killer headache. When you get your new gadget, you want to breathe a sigh of relief knowing you made the right choice, which is why you may want to reconsider buying from LG. Poor performance paired with costly charges have made this company one of the most overpriced appliance brands, according to customers.

Much of LG's negative feedback centers on its refrigerators. Most of its best-selling models range from $1,400 to well over $3,000, but expect to pay way more than that in replacement parts, which will likely break all over again anyway. One Reddit user claimed that their LG fridge "needed two new door seals within two years of purchase ... costs were ridiculously overpriced (~$200 for each door) ... We [only got] four years of service from it. Another Redditor lamented that fixing their fridge's compressor would cost $500 to $1,000, on top of the $2,400 for the fridge itself.

Even if you have cash to spare, LG fridge owners say the customer service isn't worth a penny. One user on Reddit said their $4,000 fridge was out of commission for 55 days due to negligence by LG, and after three previous repairs, too. "I've lost hundreds of dollars in groceries when I was told the fridge was working and then it fails," they wrote. They even claimed they would be taking legal action — and they're not the only one.