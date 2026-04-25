The Most Reliable Cooktop Brands From The Last 10 Years, According To Consumer Reports

Buying a new cooktop for your kitchen is an intimidating decision that has only gotten more complicated in recent years. There were already quite a few brands to choose from, but the traditional choice between electric and gas got a wrench thrown in it by the rise of induction cooktops. Using electromagnetic waves, induction cooktops directly heat compatible pans, and combine many of the advantages of both older cooktop styles, with the downside of often being more expensive. That makes dozens of brands across three different types of cooktops. So when you need to make this tough choice, it really helps to narrow things down by learning which brands and styles are the most reliable, because nobody wants to invest in a pricey kitchen overhaul only to have their centerpiece fail them in a few years.

Enter Consumer Reports, that stalwart of product testing that has been helping shoppers make decisions for 90 years. It has reams of data over the decades about both consumer satisfaction and the reliability of every big-name cooktop. Its ratings, which it calls "predicted reliability," are gathered directly from surveys of customers, reporting repair and breakage rates going back 10 years to 2015, and factoring in the overall brand reliability score. The end result is graded on a 1-100 scale, with higher being better.

Unfortunately, there is no one clear winner across all three types of cooktops, with only Bosch managing to show up more than once. LG also tends to score highly in overall reliability and tops the induction rankings. Consumer Reports has also been helpful by naming the worst performers as well, so you know brands to avoid. But this is a field where each category deserves to be investigated separately.