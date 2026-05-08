The Science Of Bark On BBQ (And How To Not Ruin It)

Not everyone who eats brisket knows what the barbecue bark is, but they all know it's wildly delicious. Mostly commonly forming on slow cooked hunks of fatty meat like brisket or when making pulled pork, bark is that thick blackened crust that forms on the surface, which is infused with an incredible amount of flavor and complexity from spices, fat, and smoke. It's the reason burnt-ends are such a desirable hunk of meat. Bark is so essential to the best barbecue that mastering the art of forming it is essential to becoming a true pit master. So we decided to talk to one, pit boss Michael Conlon of Virgil's Real BBQ in New York City, to ask just how bark forms, and any tips he has for perfecting it.

Conlon broke down the formation of bark into several components. The first two you are probably familiar with. There is the caramelization that comes from the sugar in a barbecue rub, and the Maillard Reaction, which is the browning you get from meat proteins over high heat, and which Conlon says, "is central to bark's nutty flavor and depth." Then there is the smoke. Combusting wood produces something called lignin that sticks to the meat, and he explains, "when wood burns in a pit, lignin undergoes pyrolysis (thermal breakdown), releasing aromatic compounds that are key to the smoky flavor and aroma of grilled foods." Conlon says those different compounds in smoke are responsible for a lot of bark's complexity, and can contain flavors that are spicy, sharp, and even sweet or fruity.