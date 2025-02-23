This Step Produces The Ultimate Bark On Pulled Pork In The Oven

Pulled pork is an iconic barbecue pit masterpiece. When done properly, pulled pork is not simply a shredded pile of tender, sauced meat. Rather, it should be a mixture of textures, with some of the dark, outer bark that forms from long hours in the smoker alongside the silky inner meat from the roast. Luckily, for those of us who don't have access to a smoker, there are many other pulled pork recipes that will satisfy that craving right from your oven. But if you want to replicate the complexity of the smoked version with bark, roast the meat uncovered for about the last hour, fatty side up, allowing it to get a dark, crispy bark-like exterior.

The bark that develops in the smoker comes from a combination of smoke and heat. Your oven roasted pork shoulder can become nearly as flavorful with just some final heat to transform the outer layer into a flavorful contrast of color and texture. It's as easy as removing the lid of your cooking vessel and keeping an occasional eye on the roast to be sure it's not burning.