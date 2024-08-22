The Temperature At Which You Should Wrap Brisket

Brisket is one of the most deliciously difficult cuts of beef a grill or pit master can take on, but just because it's difficult doesn't mean you can't keep improving. An important step in taking your brisket to the next level is learning the best way to wrap brisket for a crispy bark. To find out what temperature the brisket needs to be at before you start wrapping it, we reached out to Robbie Shoults, Celebrity Chef, third-generation Owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse, and Founder of Bear Rubz Grillin' Spices.

Pitmasters and home cooks alike will wrap brisket in either aluminum foil or butcher paper after the brisket has had a chance to soak up all of the great smoky flavors and form a delicious bark. Instead of using a timer or simply eyeballing it, professionals will use a thermometer to know when it's time to wrap the meat. "We wrap briskets after we get a good exterior bark all the way around," Shoults told Tasting Table. "Usually around 170 degrees." That's a pretty standard temperature, though some pitmasters will go as low as 165 degrees Fahrenheit. There are plenty of details you need to know to get brisket to turn out right. But if you take each of them a step at a time, you'll be whipping up competition-ready slabs of delectably tender brisket before you know it.