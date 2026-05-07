If You Had A Birthday At This Chain, You Probably Remember Getting A Big Sombrero

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If you only went to restaurants on your birthday for the first 18 years of your life, then you might have grown up in the working-class Midwest. If your coming-of-age years happened to fall during the 1980s or early '90s, then chances are you spent birthdays at Chi-Chi's. The family-dining chain introduced countless Americans to Tex-Mex food, bringing south-of-the-border flavors to the suburbs. Although perhaps even more than the cuisine, patrons of this formerly abundant chain likely remember the birthday festivities: Celebrants were gifted a giant sombrero.

A Reddit thread asks foodies for their "favorite 'suburban chain' restaurant" (i.e., "Applebee's, Olive Garden, Chili's, Red Robin, etc.)," and the top comment with over 200 upvotes responds, "It used to be Chi-Chi's." Others jump in to echo the Chi-Chi's praise, recounting fond memories like "I still have dreams about it" and "They gave me a sombrero for my 11th birthday. Like, a pretty nice one. For free." Elsewhere online, a 2022 Facebook post in the somewhat hyper-specific "Flashbacks of Bloomington, MN and Surrounding Area" group celebrates the spicy memory of Chi-Chi's, sharing, "I miss this place. And although it can be embarrassing to have the wait staff sing 'Happy Birthday' in a restaurant, I loved the way they did it at Chi-Chi's with the giant sombrero." The original straw sombreros were made in Mexico and embroidered with the "Chi-Chi's" restaurant name in red thread. You can still find 'em on eBay for upwards of $60 ("Well kept from the 1980s").