The Chain That Introduced Countless Americans To Tex-Mex Food

It's wild to think about now, but there was a time when a lot of Americans hadn't really tried Tex-Mex food, let alone authentic Mexican food, especially in places like the Midwest. In the '80s, it wasn't something you'd find on every corner. Then Chi-Chi's showed up. It opened in Minneapolis in 1975, not Texas or California, but it worked.

The food wasn't super traditional. It didn't claim to be. You got fajitas, nachos, chimichangas, taco salads in fried tortilla bowls, lots of cheese, big plates, loud colors, and frozen margaritas. That kind of thing. And people loved it, especially in suburban areas, where you didn't really have anything like it. Chi-Chi's became the go-to for a night out — fun, casual, with a menu that felt adventurous if you'd never had Tex-Mex. It quickly became one of the most popular restaurant chains in the 1980s.

So, whatever happened to Chi-Chi's restaurants? It grew fast to over 200 locations at one point, but after a while, it started to fall apart. Ownership changes, other chains showing up, and then in 2003, a big hepatitis A outbreak hit. The whole thing unraveled. They filed for bankruptcy, and by 2004, the restaurants were closed. The chain later faced criticism for cultural appropriation, but it also left behind a wave of nostalgia. Chi-Chi's changed what a lot of people thought Mexican food meant, even if it wasn't traditional.