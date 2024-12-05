The Defunct Mexican Restaurant Chain Making A Comeback In 2025

On December 3, Chi-Chi's Restaurants LLC and Hormel Foods Corporation made an announcement that few people would have expected: Chi-Chi's restaurants are back. Michael McDermott, founder of Chi-Chi's Restaurants LLC and son of original Chi-Chi's co-founder Marno McDermott, will spearhead the relaunch with the first restaurants opening in 2025. According to McDermott, the new restaurants will keep the "same great taste and Mexican flavor" as the original Chi-Chi's while offering an updated approach that will appeal to today's restaurant customers.

CNN reports that McDermott brings not only his family's long association with Chi-Chi's but also years of restaurant industry expertise to this comeback effort. McDermott founded the Kona Grill restaurant chain, selling it to The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., parent company of STK steakhouses, in 2019. McDermott is also the founder of Rojo Mexican Grill, which currently has two locations in Minnesota.

Prandium, Inc., the parent company of the original Chi-Chi's restaurant chain, filed for bankruptcy in 2002. The last surviving Chi-Chi's restaurant, located in Vienna, Austria, closed in 2024.

[Image by Tauralbus via Flickr | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-2.0]