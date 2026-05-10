11 Store-Bought Foods People Only Use For One Thing (But Have Way More Uses)
Lots of pre-made, packaged foods are designed to make our lives easier. Canned biscuits jump-start breakfast, instant mashed potatoes and frozen hash browns eliminate tedious preparation, and instant noodles give us ramen in three minutes. Shortcuts are welcome in the kitchen, but what happens when too many store-bought labels catch your eye and suddenly your pantry is cartoon-level packed, on the brink of collapsing? Sometimes a recipe calls for a specific ingredient that ultimately ends up in cabinet clutter, but not to worry. There are a slew of creative ways to repurpose store-bought foods into new and improved recipes fit for morning, noon, and night.
The most useful ingredients in a well-stocked kitchen are rarely the exciting ones. It's not the fancy finishing salt or the imported olive oil that gets the job done on a Tuesday night, but that lone can of chickpeas or frozen puff pastry nearing freezer burn territory. Many store-bought foods are marketed with one very specific job in mind, but they're far more versatile than their packaging suggests. Too many home cooks reach for these store-bought foods with only one thing in mind, but each is capable of a whole lot more.
Pie crust and puff pastry
The box illustrates exactly what these pre-made doughs are intended for: pies and pastries. It's no secret that puff pastry is versatile. It's the flaky layers behind sweets like Danishes and turnovers, but also the perfect buttery topping for savory pot pies. Pie crust, which is much denser than airy puff pastry sheets, comes ready for pie presentation. That might feel limiting, but there are so many creative ways to use up leftover pie crust that are far beyond the expected sweets. Roll the dough into crackers with mixed herbs for a swanky cheese platter, fold a spicy beef mixture into them for empanadas, or scoop them onto a baking sheet for simple sugar cookies.
Puff pastry is the notable star of beef Wellington, but it can also be mixed with shredded cheese and quickly twisted into crisp cheese straws. It won't make as sturdy a cracker as pie crust dough, but puff pastry can be wrapped directly around a wheel of Brie for a gooey baked appetizer. We'd recommend adding crispy pancetta for an umami-packed bite.
Miso paste
Miso paste, made from fermented soybeans, is a core Japanese ingredient but deeply underutilized in America. Here, it's commonly linked to warming miso soup and ramen, which alone have dozens of variations, but that savory broth is also the base for marinades for steak, fried salmon, or simmered mackerel known as saba no misoni. Traditional Japanese recipes aside, miso paste can add some dimension to practically any dish. Some cooks will add a spoonful of miso paste to buttery noodles and spicy pasta dishes, or whiz it into a complex dressing for mixed greens.
Because of the bold, earthy taste, desserts aren't at the forefront of most minds when staring down an abandoned jar of miso paste in the fridge. But perhaps they should be. The New York Times has shared a peanut butter miso cookie recipe that bakers adore, and you can even make a miso caramel sauce to use for everything from ice cream to lattes to pancakes.
Tahini
This is another paste that is slept on in the U.S. The uniquely nutty flavor (made from ground sesame seeds) is a Middle Eastern staple, often added to pita wraps, shawarma platters, halva, and, most notably, hummus. As delicious as the creamy chickpea spread is, tahini can be the star of so many more dishes, both sweet and savory. It's also a tasty addition to any coffee-based beverage, like lattes, and that's just a taste of the many unexpected uses for tahini.
Similar to miso paste, tahini delivers an umami explosion with more nutty notes, adding depth to roasted vegetables, grain bowls, and meats like lamb and beef. With an almost peanut butter consistency, it works just as well in desserts. While rich, toasted sesame has some sweet undertones, and the high fat content helps moisten baked goods and add a unique, chewy texture. It pairs particularly well with chocolate, like in tahini espresso brownies or decadent tahini chocolate cake.
Pickle brine
I won't try to argue that pickle juice is as valuable as the pickles themselves, but that brine is liquid gold. Pickle juice is a tangy, salty, dill-spiked kitchen hack. The flavorful, acidic brine is already seasoned, making it an instant shortcut for a dozen different applications. The base is simply salt, sugar, and vinegar, which each have the powerful ability to tenderize meat, and with the added tangy seasoning, it works as an ideal marinade for a wide range of proteins. Some even insist the secret behind Chick-fil-A's chicken is a pickle brine, but that's likely just a myth. A splash of pickle brine can wake up salad dressings, add zing to potato or pasta salads, or even be stirred into deviled eggs for extra punch.
It's also a secret weapon behind the bar. Picklebacks (a whiskey shot followed by a sip of zesty pickle juice) have a dedicated following, and just a splash of pickle brine can add complexity to cocktails like Bloody Marys or dirty martinis. Keep an old jar in the fridge and start treating it like the condiment it is.
Instant ramen noodles
With instant ramen noodles, the seasoning packet often gets all the attention, but that sodium-laden tin foil square will always come second place to the noodles, and the whole packet doesn't even need to be used. People will debate the less-than-healthy ingredients of ramen, but that's really only in reference to the separate seasoning packet. The noodles themselves are just thin, shelf-stable, parboiled wheat noodles that can stretch farther than the soup they were designed for. As one might expect, ramen noodles can be swirled into any sauce, from cacio e pepe to a Thai-inspired peanut sauce, or even a classic jar of marinara.
The biggest ramen hack is not to cook it at all. Crushing the dried noodle block (which shouldn't be a challenge) yields a pile of crunchy, starchy bits that make perfect salad toppings. It's an old school potluck trick that still holds up, adding a satisfying crunch that croutons can't really match. Chilled ramen noodle salads are another unsung move, often dressed with sesame oil and rice vinegar and garnished with scallions and chili crisp.
Frozen hash browns
A lot of store-bought frozen hash browns are marketed as such, but in reality, they're just a bag of shredded potatoes, often without any added seasonings. Aside from some possible dextrose to help with browning, the ingredient list should really only include potatoes. You can't go wrong with crispy fried hash browns for breakfast, but having shredded potatoes on hand opens the door to quick frittatas, quiches, or even thickening up a boring soup. One ingenious trick is to press them into a waffle iron for golden, crunchy potato waffles that are perfect for any time of day.
They make an excellent base for casseroles, adding texture and heartiness without extra peeling and chopping. With the neutral flavor, shredded potato hash browns can take on whatever seasoning you throw at them — spicy, herbaceous, cheesy, you name it. Keeping a bag in the freezer is one of the best back-pocket kitchen tricks.
Canned biscuits
Canned biscuits are often seen as a quick side for dinner, but they're really just a blank canvas for all kinds of dough-based creations. Soft, slightly chewy, and ready to bake, they can easily transform into both sweet and savory treats. One pop of the Pillsbury tube, and the biscuit dough can be separated and tossed right on a baking sheet as-is. With a little creativity, biscuit dough becomes instant donuts — just sizzle in hot oil and toss in sugar. While they won't compare to yeast recipes or a fluffy potato donut, they have their own chew and are delicious in a pinch. It's also the foundation for pull-apart monkey bread, whether you go classic with cinnamon sugar or savory with garlic butter and herbs.
Flatten the dough into small rounds, and you've got slider buns, mini pizzas, or even makeshift garlic knots. Given the dough is so forgiving, it's ideal for experimenting. Whether you're stuffing it with cheese, wrapping it around sausage, or turning it into dessert, canned biscuits make it easy to create something that feels homemade with low effort.
Instant mashed potatoes
Instant mashed potatoes might not have the best reputation, but they're a surprisingly useful ingredient to keep on hand, especially when you think of them as more than just a side dish. In reality, they're a fast-acting starch that can improve the texture of all kinds of recipes.
Similar to frozen shredded potatoes, instant mashed potato flakes make for a great soup thickener. Stir a spoonful into soups, stews, or sauces, and it instantly adds body without the need for flour or cornstarch. They're also a clever shortcut for baking — adding moisture and softness to potato bread or rolls without hours of extra prep. Instant potatoes also shine in coatings and breadings. Mixed into breadcrumbs or used on their own, they create a crispy exterior for fried foods like chicken, fish, or even mozzarella sticks. When time or energy is low, they're an unexpected source of dinner inspiration and make everything easier.
Canned chickpeas
People often grab canned chickpeas, or garbanzo beans, for hummus and other dips, bean salads, and curries, but the options are infinite, including the liquid in the can. Vegan chefs have found endless substitutes for animal products, and aquafaba (the brine) is one of the most impressive discoveries. Its starchy nature magically whips up and perfectly replaces egg whites, often acting as an egg wash or binder.
It whips into a fluffy meringue for cookies, pavlovas, or mousses, and can also help break down hummus to be extra creamy. Even a small amount can help emulsify dressings or sauces. As for the chickpeas themselves, they're endlessly versatile. Roast them for a crunchy snack, toss them into salads for added texture, or use them as a protein swap in tacos, stews, or grain bowls. They even work in desserts — blended into brownie batter for added richness and structure.
Ritz crackers
Ritz crackers are typically destined for snack plates, but they can do a lot when they're not vessels for cheese or pepperoni rounds. The buttery crackers can add texture and crunch to a variety of recipes, like makeshift breadcrumbs with a unique bite. Use them as a breading for fried or baked chicken, fish, or pork. The result is crispy, golden, and packed with buttery layers of flavor. They're also a great addition to casseroles, where they can be sprinkled on top for a crunchy finish or mixed into fillings for a textural boost.
On the sweeter side, Ritz crackers show up in nostalgic desserts like icebox cakes or layered bars, where their saltiness balances out rich, sugary components. It's that sweet-savory contrast that makes them so versatile. Once you start cooking with them, they quickly earn a permanent spot in your pantry.
Instant oatmeal
Instant oatmeal packets were designed to speed up mornings, and while they do an excellent job of this, they have a dozen more uses. The simple ingredients of rolled oats and sweet seasonings make it the perfect blend for baked treats like cookies and banana bread, but also breakfast bites, including pancakes and quick muffins. Instant oatmeal is also a time-saver for fruit crisps, providing a pre-seasoned crumble topping.
With the addition of an egg, milk, and a little baking powder, one packet of instant oatmeal can be whipped into delicious skillet pancakes — bonus flavoring and bonus protein provided. The flavored packets (maple brown sugar, apple cinnamon) also add instant seasoning to batters, so you can skip some of the spices and sweetener you'd otherwise measure out. It's a humble box doing a lot more than it's advertising.