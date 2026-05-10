11 Store-Bought Foods People Only Use For One Thing (But Have Way More Uses)

Lots of pre-made, packaged foods are designed to make our lives easier. Canned biscuits jump-start breakfast, instant mashed potatoes and frozen hash browns eliminate tedious preparation, and instant noodles give us ramen in three minutes. Shortcuts are welcome in the kitchen, but what happens when too many store-bought labels catch your eye and suddenly your pantry is cartoon-level packed, on the brink of collapsing? Sometimes a recipe calls for a specific ingredient that ultimately ends up in cabinet clutter, but not to worry. There are a slew of creative ways to repurpose store-bought foods into new and improved recipes fit for morning, noon, and night.

The most useful ingredients in a well-stocked kitchen are rarely the exciting ones. It's not the fancy finishing salt or the imported olive oil that gets the job done on a Tuesday night, but that lone can of chickpeas or frozen puff pastry nearing freezer burn territory. Many store-bought foods are marketed with one very specific job in mind, but they're far more versatile than their packaging suggests. Too many home cooks reach for these store-bought foods with only one thing in mind, but each is capable of a whole lot more.