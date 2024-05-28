The Store-Bought Ingredient That Adds Instant Flavor To Your Fruit Crisps

Simpler and lighter than both pies and cobblers, fruit crisps are an easy and delicious way to transform seasonal fruit into a baked dessert. The addition of oats is what distinguishes crisps from the floury, buttery crusts of pies and streusel toppings of crumbles. Traditional crisps blend whole oats, flour, baking spices, and butter to create a fruit crisp's namesake topping texture. However, instant oats are the store-bought ingredient that will add texture and flavor to your fruit crisps without additional seasonings.

Instant oatmeal isn't just convenient for quick breakfasts, it also comes spiced, sweetened, and often elaborated with dehydrated fruit. Plus, instant oats have thin flakes and a partially ground consistency that mimics the blend of old fashioned oats and flour normally used in a traditional crisp topping. Consequently, instant oats serve as an all-in-one topping for fruit crisps, saving you the hassle and expense of adding sugar, flour, and baking spices separately.

A standard nine-by-eleven baking dish will require one and a third cups of instant oatmeal for the crisp topping, so you'll need at least a few packets for the topping. Simply combine your favorite flavor of instant oatmeal with cold butter until it forms chunky crumbles. Sprinkle them in an even layer over your desired fruit filling and bake for around 20 minutes. You can use canned pie fillings or frozen fruit for convenience, but there's nothing quite like a fresh fruit filling using the bounty of whichever season you find yourself in.