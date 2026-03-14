The Umami-Packed Ingredient For A Showstopping Baked Brie Appetizer

At its core, brie is the very definition of delicious. Its buttery creaminess and delicate earthiness make it a hit, but the cheese really blooms when heated. Baking makes brie's flavor deepen, calling out for bolder ingredients to match its newfound complexity. Everything from spiced nuts to dried fruit pairs well with baked brie, but pancetta makes the cheese an unforgettable appetizer.

With brie hailing from France and pancetta being an Italian staple, the duo is a Mediterranean match made in heaven. Like bacon, pancetta is made from pork belly, though it undergoes a different process to attain its distinct taste. The meat is cured and seasoned with black pepper, juniper berries, thyme, garlic, and sugar. Pancetta is robust and quite meaty, with a salty and sweet edge that stands out when paired with buttery brie. Though mild, the cheese has a tangy side that prevents the pork from dominating the appetizer.

Brie is a wonderfully simple cheese that doesn't require much primping. After baking it for about 15 minutes, you can swipe the gooey cheese onto a cracker, followed by thinly sliced pancetta and a drizzle of honey or jam. For something a little heftier, place the coupling on a flatbread. This bacony pear and brie winter flatbread comes together easily, and swapping bacon for pancetta makes the dish even richer. Crisp up diced pancetta on the stove before adding the brie, pears, and pork onto the bread for baking.