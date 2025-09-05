You Don't Need To Use The Entire Seasoning Packet In Your Instant Ramen
Beloved by college kids and busy workforce members alike, instant ramen is a cheap, quick, and convenient way to enjoy some noodles for lunch or dinner. All you need to do, as the packages indicate, is boil water, let the noodles cook in it for three minutes, then stir in the included seasoning packet and let it cool. However, the content of these seasoning packets has been called into question by many a health-conscious consumer, and even those who eat it every day may not know exactly what's in the ramen packets. While nothing in there is dangerous, there is a lot of salt, and therefore a lot of sodium. This is why many people only use half the seasoning packet.
If you look at the back of a 3-ounce packet of Maruchan chicken ramen, you'll see that eating the entire thing gives you 1,520 milligrams of sodium, 66% of the daily recommended value. Most of this comes from the seasoning rather than the noodles, as salt is in the "less than 1%" category of the noodle ingredients, but the leading ingredient for the soup base. This means cutting out half of the seasoning packet will get you fairly close to cutting out half of that sodium content, causing less negative effects on your blood pressure. You could even save the extra seasoning and spread it out across other recipes, meaning it won't go to waste, but you also won't take in all that sodium at once.
How to improve the taste of ramen that uses less seasoning
While using less ramen seasoning undoubtedly lowers the sodium levels of the meal, it can also make it less flavorful. While some people might prefer the milder taste the lack of sodium brings, it will likely seem very bland to people used to the regular flavor. Luckily, there are tons of ways to spruce up instant ramen and make it more flavorful using healthier ingredients.
One simple way to improve the flavor of your instant ramen is to add vegetables. While this does add a bit of extra time and effort to the preparation process, the fresh flavor you get from adding real herbs and veggies is unmatched. Carrots, celery, corn, and peas are great choices that often come on ramen served in actual ramen shops. To add vegetables with less prep work, you can also simply throw a bag of frozen mixed veggies in while boiling the ramen. While this may have a slightly less fresh taste, it still adds a lot of flavor without all the sodium of the seasoning packet.
Another great ingredient to add is a bit of meat. In an interview with Tasting Table, Chef James Bailey of Momofuku Las Vegas said, "Adding your favorite protein, even something convenient like rotisserie chicken, helps for a more leveled-up flavor." Eggs, chicken, or seafood like shrimp are all fair game, and will up the protein levels of your dish while also adding the flavor missing from the lighter seasoning.