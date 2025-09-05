You Don't Need To Use The Entire Seasoning Packet In Your Instant Ramen

Beloved by college kids and busy workforce members alike, instant ramen is a cheap, quick, and convenient way to enjoy some noodles for lunch or dinner. All you need to do, as the packages indicate, is boil water, let the noodles cook in it for three minutes, then stir in the included seasoning packet and let it cool. However, the content of these seasoning packets has been called into question by many a health-conscious consumer, and even those who eat it every day may not know exactly what's in the ramen packets. While nothing in there is dangerous, there is a lot of salt, and therefore a lot of sodium. This is why many people only use half the seasoning packet.

If you look at the back of a 3-ounce packet of Maruchan chicken ramen, you'll see that eating the entire thing gives you 1,520 milligrams of sodium, 66% of the daily recommended value. Most of this comes from the seasoning rather than the noodles, as salt is in the "less than 1%" category of the noodle ingredients, but the leading ingredient for the soup base. This means cutting out half of the seasoning packet will get you fairly close to cutting out half of that sodium content, causing less negative effects on your blood pressure. You could even save the extra seasoning and spread it out across other recipes, meaning it won't go to waste, but you also won't take in all that sodium at once.