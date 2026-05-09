6 Bakery Items At Kroger To Buy, And 6 To Avoid

A grocery store bakery is a sweet little haven tucked away from the more chaotic corners of the supermarket. Even if you're not shopping for a birthday or a celebration, it's hard not to wander through it, taking in the sights and scents of freshly made delights. Stores like Costco and Whole Foods tend to dominate the conversation when it comes to top-tier grocery store bakeries, as they're praised for both their selection and quality. But don't count Kroger out of the competition just yet.

Kroger is no slouch when it comes to baked goods. The grocer's in-store bakeries whip up custom cakes, freshly made artisan breads, and everything in between, from delicate pastries to seasonally decorated cookies. There's always plenty to choose from, and it's hard to beat the convenience. It's a lifesaver for last-minute pickups — like when you forgot it was your turn to bring treats to the class or into the office. You can swing by and still walk away with something that looks impressive without breaking the bank.

Of course, as is the case with any bakery, not everything behind the glass is a guaranteed win. While it all looks enticing and promises ease, some items simply taste better than others. It's not always easy to tell beneath all that frosting and colorful sprinkles. So, I took a closer look at a dozen options from Kroger's bakery to see which ones truly deliver on flavor, and which ones are better left behind.