The Shortcut Way To Make A Delicious Chocolate Croissant Loaf At Home

Is there anything better than biting into a warm, puffy pain au chocolat filled with endless buttery layers and molten dark chocolate? It's a classic that's beloved around the world for a reason, but there is a version out there that can maybe rival the quintessential pastries we know and love: chocolate croissant loaves. If you haven't yet been introduced to croissant loaves, they're basically loaves of bread, but they're baked using laminated yeast dough, resulting in a large, rectangular, sliceable croissant.

Just think about the airy inside and flaky crust of a croissant, but by the slice. And when you take inspiration from a pain au chocolat, it gets even better. However, making a chocolate croissant loaf from scratch can be time-consuming, so you might want to try out this hack to miraculously speed up the process: Use frozen croissants.

The idea has been trialled and shared by a few different people online, and the process is incredibly simple. Just get your hands on some frozen pain au chocolats, place them side by side in a loaf tin, and bake. The look of the loaf may not be as uniform, but it's still delicious, and the melted chocolate will mask a lot.