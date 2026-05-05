The Food Mistake Boomers Keep Repeating (And It's Costing Them Money)

Some older-generation consumers may dog Gen Z consumers for perceived "frivolous expenditures," like avocado toast or buying coffee from a cafe. But, according to a January 2026 survey conducted by the Motley Fool, consumers of all ages would benefit from taking a closer look at their financial habits surrounding food. Per the study, members of the Boomer generation (born 1946-1964) are most likely to discard leftovers or expired food. 24% of Boomer survey respondents admitted to doing this. The study also found that Boomers are more likely to stick to familiar name-brand grocery products rather than opt for cheaper generic alternatives.

It's worth noting that the same study found that Gen Xers (23%) and Millennials (21%) are almost as likely to discard leftovers or expired food as their Boomer counterparts. Only members of Gen Z are considerably less likely to do so, at 18%. By contrast, the biggest money-wasting habit of this younger generation is unnecessary orders from delivery apps like Grubhub, reports the study.

These findings might seem surprising considering that, in many ways, the Boomer generation is known for its thrift, practices which may have stemmed from growing up during times of economic uncertainty. However, these same ingrained habits might also explain overbuying at the grocery store, stemming from the same scarcity-minded predilection to "stock up." However, to save money and reduce unnecessary food waste, consumers shouldn't feel the need to overbuy simply because there's an advertised sale. Buying five cans of tomatoes at a discount doesn't equate to any real savings if you end up having to throw away excess, expired food in the end.