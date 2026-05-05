The Chain Restaurant Margarita That Ranked Dead Last

Name a better feeling than cozying up to a bowl-sized margarita and a heaping pile of chips and guac. Can't think of one? That's because there isn't. Some restaurants just know how to do margaritas right. They have the perfect balance of tequila and orange liqueur, agave, and lime juice, and the right number of fruity flavors (i.e., mango margaritas). Even better, they typically feature a salt or tajín rim that truly hits the spot — unless you're talking about Red Robin, that is.

While many Mexican and chain restaurants serve up a mean margarita, others not so much. The worst one we've tried has to be Red Robin's House Margarita. It's so bad, in fact, that it ranked dead last in our chain margarita taste test. According to our taste tester, it was entirely too sweet, and the taste of the blanco tequila was intense rather than earthy or peppery like good tequila should be. Additionally, the sour mix tasted fake, and the drink had too much orange liqueur.

While it's advertised as "made in-house," the sour mix is actually just Monin concentrated margarita mix. All in all, this cocktail is a miss, and certainly a menu item to avoid ordering at Red Robin. You're better off ordering other drinks from the restaurant's bar, like the Spicy Passion Mango Margarita, or making this frozen margarita cocktail recipe before heading out.