7 Menu Items To Avoid Ordering At Red Robin

When you're craving a burger but want a meal that's a serious step up from your favorite fast food cheeseburger, then Red Robin may be the ideal place to go. This place is known for its gourmet burgers, often adorned with some not-so-expected toppings. But there are plenty of other menu items to choose from at Red Robin that go far beyond burgers, so it's a great place to eat with the whole family ... even if you have some picky eaters in your midst.

While a lot of Red Robin's offerings are solid — especially on the burger front — there are many other menu items that simply aren't that good. By consulting various Static Media reviews of Red Robin menu items as well as reviews from around the internet (and some taste-testing of our own), we've come up with this list of dishes that you'll probably want to avoid ordering from the chain. Once you eliminate these from your mental list of menu items to try from Red Robin, you'll more easily be able to select what you actually do want from the menu.