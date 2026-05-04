These 10 Cocktails Are Quietly Vanishing From Restaurant Menus

From the gimlet to the old fashioned and frosé, a quiet recalibration is happening across cocktail menus. Drinks that once defined entire eras — both canonical classics and viral standbys — have slipped out of rotation. While this doesn't point to a wholesale rejection, it does mark a shift in priorities within contemporary cocktail culture.

As bars move toward efficiency over labor-intensive builds, techniques like dry-shaking and infusions have been trimmed in favor of drinks that can be executed cleanly and consistently. At the same time, there's a renewed emphasis on ingredient integrity and provenance, where spirits, wines, and liqueurs are showcased rather than masked. Layer onto that a broader cultural turn toward mindful drinking, where low-ABV, sessionable, or spirit-forward options are favored over sugary or excessive drinks, and a palate that increasingly favors bitter over sweet, the result is a subtle but decisive menu edit. Today, drinks that require precision without the payoff, rely on outdated flavor profiles, or no longer align with how people want to drink are being replaced with options that identify with the current moment in drink culture.

As a seasoned bartender and an experienced spirits writer, I've personally watched this shift happen not through declarations, but through omission. I've seen some classic cocktails on menus create space for more inventive riffs and emergent spirit categories replace legacy brands. Sure, some of these fads should never see the flickering light of a speakeasy ever again, but the true keepers of cocktail history have staying power — built to outlast the shifting definitions of what deserves space on today's cocktail menu.