The 8 Best Non-Alcoholic Amaro Bottles Out There, According To Experts

Once considered by most to be an unsung hero of the back bar, amaro is now the exalted bar ingredient that everyone wants in their glass. Built on a complex (and sometimes secret) recipe of earthy botanicals, including herbs, roots, and spices, you may be wondering if it's even possible to have a true amaro experience — intricate, aromatic, and deeply expressive — without the alcohol. Fortunately, non-alcoholic amaro is still authentically traditional, and a full-flavored way to add depth to a mocktail or to savor as a post-meal digestivo, all without breaking your Dry January resolution.

While the overall character of the Italian liqueur is bitter, there are many styles of amari to choose from, and the category has been experiencing something of a renaissance in recent years. Lots of contemporary distilleries are hopping on the amaro bandwagon, and despite the rising popularity of non-alcoholic spirits and drinks, the uptick in amaro consumption shows little sign of slowing.

Fueled by my own amaro obsession and bolstered by my lengthy experience as a bartender, I reached out to a group of expert mixologists to highlight the best picks among the lesser-known category of non-alcoholic amari. Each brings their own vision of what a successful, modern beverage program should look like, and these bartenders value specialty temperance drinks as much as their spirituous forebears, as evidenced by their respective drink menus.