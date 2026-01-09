The Absolute Best Nonalcoholic Sparkling Wine In Stores Is Worth The Splurge
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While nonalcoholic wines haven't always been a hit, many brands are challenging stereotypes with their wow-worthy wines, and such is the case with Bolle's Blanc de Blancs. Coming in at $40 for a standard 750-milliliter bottle or $90 for a magnum, this alcohol-free bubbly isn't the most budget-friendly option. It is, however, worth every penny. In a ranking of several non-alcoholic wines, Tasting Table's taste tester dubbed Bolle's Blanc de Blancs the best of the best.
Crafted with a blend of chardonnay and silvaner grapes hailing from Spain, Bolle's Blanc de Blancs boasts all the great markers of a sparkling wine — from its refreshing acidity and its crisp effervescence to its clean, yet complex flavor profile. As the only company that re-ferments after dealcoholization, our taste tester said, "This process rebuilds the aroma, flavor, and structure ... in an unparalleled way" to create a bubbly that's "deeply layered and beautifully dry."
Bolle's Blanc de Blancs perfect to sip on its own, mixed into a mocktail, or served along any number of dishes, whether that be a fresh summer slaw or a richly flavored risotto. As a result, it has won several awards and captivated many others.
What customers are saying about Bolle's Blanc de Blancs
The Bolle's website is inundated with positive reviews. One happy customer shared, "The Blanc de Blancs is delicious and feels like you are drinking a treat. I have offered it to alcohol drinkers and they couldn't taste the difference." Another wrote, "Tried the Bolle wines and were pleasantly surprised — it tasted very good! Smooth, refreshing, and nicely balanced for a non-alcoholic wine." In regards to price, one commented, "The best NA wine I've had by far. Well worth the price tag." One Redditor also singled out Bolle as being "kinda spendy" but "very good."
Even less-than-sparkling reviews still had relatively good things to say about Bolle's Blanc de Blancs. One Amazon reviewer praised the flavor, but explained that it was "just too sweet" for them. James of the nonalcoholic drink review site, MyDryBar, also noted that it isn't their favorite alcohol-free sparkling wine, "but it isn't awful either." All in all, however, price does seem to be one of the biggest deterring factors for those purchasing the non-alcoholic wine. If you're finding it hard to justify the splurge, Bolle also sells the sparkler in a petite 375-milliliter demi-bottle for $24.
Alternatively, you can also give some other less pricey options a go. That said, while price doesn't always reflect wine quality, if you really want to go all out and celebrate, nothing beats Bolle's Blanc De Blancs.