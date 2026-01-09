The Absolute Best Nonalcoholic Sparkling Wine In Stores Is Worth The Splurge

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While nonalcoholic wines haven't always been a hit, many brands are challenging stereotypes with their wow-worthy wines, and such is the case with Bolle's Blanc de Blancs. Coming in at $40 for a standard 750-milliliter bottle or $90 for a magnum, this alcohol-free bubbly isn't the most budget-friendly option. It is, however, worth every penny. In a ranking of several non-alcoholic wines, Tasting Table's taste tester dubbed Bolle's Blanc de Blancs the best of the best.

Crafted with a blend of chardonnay and silvaner grapes hailing from Spain, Bolle's Blanc de Blancs boasts all the great markers of a sparkling wine — from its refreshing acidity and its crisp effervescence to its clean, yet complex flavor profile. As the only company that re-ferments after dealcoholization, our taste tester said, "This process rebuilds the aroma, flavor, and structure ... in an unparalleled way" to create a bubbly that's "deeply layered and beautifully dry."

Bolle's Blanc de Blancs perfect to sip on its own, mixed into a mocktail, or served along any number of dishes, whether that be a fresh summer slaw or a richly flavored risotto. As a result, it has won several awards and captivated many others.