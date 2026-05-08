11 Denver Restaurants For Anyone Missing Their Southern Roots

There is much to love about the American South. It's home to some of the friendliest people you'll ever meet, boasts a rich musical history, offers spectacular natural wonders, and just so happens to be the birthplace of some of the most distinctive, storied, and utterly delicious food in the world. It's so much more than fried chicken, pecan pie, and barbecue — Southern cooking blends together multicultural ingredients, tried-and-true techniques, and recipes passed down through generations, and transforms them into hearty, comforting, heavenly dishes that not only fill the belly, but touch the soul.

When I moved to New Orleans for college after growing up in Northern Minnesota, I became enamored with the tapestry of culture, history, identity, and tradition surrounding Cajun and Creole cuisine, a passion that blossomed into a love for Southern food as a whole. Since moving to Denver in 2018, Southern food has been one of the things I miss the most, and I'm not alone — former residents of Texas, Florida, and Virginia make up a large slice of the Colorado transplant pie, and everybody's hungry for a taste of home.

Fortunately, there are some stellar down-home restaurants in the greater Denver area if you know where to look. When visions of jambalaya and sweet tea start dancing in your head, and Denver's sky-high cost of living prohibits you from booking a plane ticket, turn to these eateries for Southern staples right here in the Mile High City.