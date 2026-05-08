11 Denver Restaurants For Anyone Missing Their Southern Roots
There is much to love about the American South. It's home to some of the friendliest people you'll ever meet, boasts a rich musical history, offers spectacular natural wonders, and just so happens to be the birthplace of some of the most distinctive, storied, and utterly delicious food in the world. It's so much more than fried chicken, pecan pie, and barbecue — Southern cooking blends together multicultural ingredients, tried-and-true techniques, and recipes passed down through generations, and transforms them into hearty, comforting, heavenly dishes that not only fill the belly, but touch the soul.
When I moved to New Orleans for college after growing up in Northern Minnesota, I became enamored with the tapestry of culture, history, identity, and tradition surrounding Cajun and Creole cuisine, a passion that blossomed into a love for Southern food as a whole. Since moving to Denver in 2018, Southern food has been one of the things I miss the most, and I'm not alone — former residents of Texas, Florida, and Virginia make up a large slice of the Colorado transplant pie, and everybody's hungry for a taste of home.
Fortunately, there are some stellar down-home restaurants in the greater Denver area if you know where to look. When visions of jambalaya and sweet tea start dancing in your head, and Denver's sky-high cost of living prohibits you from booking a plane ticket, turn to these eateries for Southern staples right here in the Mile High City.
Rougarou
Once upon a time, the Rougarou — a chupacabra-esque creature born of Louisiana's sprawling, ethereal swamplands — was a ghost story used to spook children. Today, the mythical beast shares a name with one of Denver's hottest new Southern restaurants: Rougarou is an upscale eatery helmed by Mary Allison Wright and McLain Hedges, the power couple behind the James Beard award-winning Yacht Club. Rougarou executes its "shapeshifting Southern" tagline through innovative, upscale takes on classic Southern cooking. It's like eating at meemaw's house with your "Top Chef"-obsessed cousin helping in the kitchen.
Think boiled peanuts dolled up with fermented collards, lime leaf, and chile; collard salad with sorghum mustard, apple, cheddar, and fried shallot; and Granddad's chicken with herbs and white barbecue sauce. The pork shoulder entree is a champion: glazed in sorghum-tamarind sauce, finished with chow chow, and served on a bed of fluffy Missimati rice, it falls apart at the slightest touch.
The bar menu is a testament to the Wright-Hedges crew's mixology prowess. It features avant-garde drinks, such as the pleasantly briny muffaletta martini (gin, fino sherry, olives, and benne seed), the fruity mai tai supreme (rum, curaçao, and madeira wine blend with lime juice and almonds), and the classic vieux tomate (tequila, vin jaune, bitter citrus, and sun-dried tomato).
2844 Welton St, Denver, CO 80205
Mama Jo's Chicken, Biscuits, & BBQ
Mama Jo's Chicken, Biscuits, & BBQ was inspired by a wedding in North Carolina with a glorious pig roast and BBQ reception banquet that Ben and Jodi Polson just couldn't forget. That fond memory spurred the Polsons to build a pig roast spit in their backyard, which spiraled into hosting Southern food pop-ups under the name Mama Jo's, launching a food truck in 2021, and finally, opening a brick-and-mortar location in 2025.
Wholesome family recipes made from scratch led Mama Jo's to quickly become one of Denver's best BBQ restaurants, with pulled pork, smoked sausages, and pork ribs (or jackfruit for the veggie gourmand) fit for a king — but the party doesn't stop at barbecue. As the moniker promises, chicken and biscuits also play starring roles on the menu. The pièce de résistance is arguably the Nashville hot chicken sandwich, which won Westword's best fried chicken biscuit on wheels award in 2024. The celebrated sammy involves breaded chicken fried in a special Nashville hot oil, slapped on a decadent, flaky biscuit, and dressed with creamy coleslaw, crunchy house-made pickles, and drizzled with Alabama white sauce.
Choose from sides like pimento mac and cheese, BBQ-loaded tot-chos, or zesty collard greens with bacon to round out the meal, and don't forget to snag a banana pudding pie for dessert.
(303) 333-7627
3525 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206
Sassafras American Eatery
Sassafras American Eatery has been slinging some of the Mile High City's best Southern food for nearly 15 years, a title cemented with a best Southern restaurant award from Westword in 2020. Primarily known for stellar breakfast and brunch, Sassafras's sizable menu kicks off with tantalizing appetizers: beignets (classic or churro-style), fried green tomatoes, and deviled eggs with smoked tomato jam are the way to go. Brunch options range from a lighter fresh fruit, granola, and yogurt parfait to shrimp and grits with andouille sausage to vanilla berry Belgium waffles. Take your pick of four versions of eggs Benedict (the roasted toasted mushroom Benny is *chef's kiss*). And the star of the "Sassafras Signatures" menu section has to be the chicken pimento biscuit, with house-made pimento cheese, pickles, poached eggs, duck fat country gravy, and barbecue sauce.
If you're a brunch cocktail aficionado, this is the place to be. There's a fantastic hodgepodge of innovative takes on mimosas, as well as an assortment of signature bloody marys crafted with Sassafras' from-scratch mix.
Feeling more lunch-forward? A roast beef po'boy, red beans and rice, or one of seven mac and cheese options should hit the spot. Sassafras serves dinner Thursday through Saturday only — worth checking out for classics like Southern poutine, pork belly with cornbread stuffing, and chicken and andouille gumbo.
(303) 327-9061
3927 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80212
Revival Denver Public House
Revival Denver Public House opened on buzzing 17th Street in 2021. It quickly became a neighborhood favorite with effortlessly cool, artsy vibes, frequent live music events, springtime crawfish boils, killer deals, and Colorado-driven takes on Southern cuisine. While not strictly a Southern restaurant, the influence of Southern cooking is undeniable on Revival's bill of fare. Owner Dan Vizzard and his team infuse down-home classics with a teaspoon of Colorado pizzazz, resulting in mouthwatering dishes that feel comfortably familiar, yet sophisticated.
Buffalo gumbo is the perfect example. Louisiana gumbo that swaps out the traditional chicken or shrimp in favor of beer-braised bison, poblano peppers, and smoked sausage. Fried catfish and grits, red beans and rice, and sweet heat pickled shrimp are excellent, and we named the Flatliner sandwich (fried chicken thigh, sharp American cheese, bacon jam, fried pickles, and "Revival sauce") one of the best restaurant dishes we ate in 2023.
Now, Revival is one of the pricier options on this list. But you can find deals such on wings and oysters (opt for the chorizo butter) on Mondays, burgers on Wednesdays, and happy hour specials, like the famous Old Fashioned for $5 as of this writing, every day but Sunday.
(720) 524-7867
630 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80203
Lucile's Creole Cafe
A restaurant that's been in business for over 45 years is doing something right. Lucile's Creole Cafe was established in Boulder in 1980 and now boasts seven restaurants around Colorado, including two in Denver proper (one on South Logan, the other on East Evans). Lucile's first head chef trained at NOLA's Commander's Palace (which is worth visiting), and each location manages to capture the sights, sounds, and flavors of New Orleans. Mardi gras beads, masks, and gator heads line the walls, Zydeco and jazz music float through the dining rooms, and the menu is ripe with Creole and Cajun cuisine.
Set the vibe with a café au lait or chicory coffee, or dive into the deep end with mimosas, Bloody Marys, and Sazeracs. Lucile's beignets are some of the best in town, fried fresh to order, and replete with Cafe du Monde-level powdered sugar quantities. Eggs Pontchartrain puts a Colorado spin on a NOLA classic by swapping out traditional fried oysters for fresh mountain trout. Appease both your sweet and savory tooth with pain perdu, NOLA-style French toast topped with hot sausage, egg, praline syrup, and fresh fruit.
Eggs New Orleans (eggs Benedict with fried eggplant in place of the typical Canadian bacon) is a stellar veggie offering, and if you're in more of a lunch mood, the andouille po'boy and Zydeco salad are top-tier.
Multiple locations
NOLA Voodoo Tavern
Southern hospitality is a phrase for a reason. Southerners are some of the friendliest, most welcoming folks around, and that's exactly what New Orleans-born-and-raised Henry Batiste strove to accomplish when opening NOLA Voodoo Tavern in Denver's historic Cole neighborhood in 2015. Cajun and Creole bar food (made with recipes passed down from Batiste's mother and grandmother) is the name of the game. Despite a rather rough exterior, the inside of the Tavern — decked out in New Orleans Saints gear, Abita flags, and wall art depicting the Crescent City — exudes warmth, comfort, and family.
NOLA Voodoo Tavern's appetizer game is strong. Cajun cheese fries topped with crawfish etouffee are perfect for sharing, while adventurous eaters can try crispy alligator bites or chicken gizzards fried to perfection. Additionally, the sampler trio includes smaller portions of red beans and rice, crawfish etouffee, and Batiste's mother Vivian's stupendous gumbo.
The muffaletta is divine, as well. It has ham, salami, and provolone in melty layers offset by a zesty scratch-made olive salad mix on a toasted bun, along with crawfish Monica, which pays homage to New Orleans's prolific Italian population. Crack open an Abita beer (or go for the Hurricane), nosh on a surf and turf po'boy with a bag of Zapps, and laissez les bons temps rouler.
(720) 389-9544
2222 Bruce Randolph Ave, Denver, CO 80205
Bourbon Grill
Bourbon Grill has been satisfying the taste buds and wallets of savvy Denverites since 2002. Bourbon Grill began as a quick-service restaurant with a walk-up window (and often a line around the corner) before graduating to its current brick-and-mortar location on East Colfax in 2017. It doesn't look like much, but what this Colfax haunt lacks in aesthetics, it more than makes up for in flavor and affordability. Chef and owner Lien Vo keeps the menu simple.
Customers may order blackened, barbecue, or Vo's signature bourbon chicken over a bed of rice, or as a combo with two sides for a slightly higher price. It's a spectacular deal when the mammoth portion sizes are taken into consideration, as Bourbon Grill offers serious bang for your buck. The bourbon chicken has an outrageously juicy texture, gorgeous char, and beautifully balanced sweet and smoky flavor that'll blow your mind. Timeless soul food sides like mac and cheese, mixed veggies, and sauteed Cajun potatoes transform a simple chicken and rice meal into a decadent Southern feast.
Additionally, Vo honors her Vietnamese heritage with sides of spicy noodles and egg rolls. It's not necessarily the place to impress out-of-towners or conduct a business meeting, but Bourbon Grill is a fantastic spot for authentic Southern food in Denver without breaking the bank.
(303) 355-3821
571 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80203
NoNo's Cafe
Nestled in the Denver suburb of Littleton is NoNo's Cafe. This little restaurant serves up big, bold, Cajun and Creole flavors guaranteed to have you crying "YesYes." Louisiana natives Brian and Sonda Brewster moved to Colorado and opened up NoNo's in 1996, settling on NoNo — a Louisiana colloquialism meaning grandfather — as a nod to the beloved family patriarch (who was the source of many of the recipes that grace NoNo's menu).
The owners keep things fresh with a features menu that changes every few weeks, highlighting specials like blackened crab-stuffed quesadillas, mango chicken on coconut rice pilaf, and chicken pot pie. The signature menu is substantial and showcases a mix of New Orleans-forward cuisine and cozy comfort foods. Cajun egg rolls, stuffed with Tasso ham, chicken, cabbage, and rice, are perfectly fried and served with Cajun island dressing. You can grab a cup of shrimp bisque to accompany a crispy chicken salad or hot sausage po'boy.
Dishes like Monica-smothered catfish, crab meat au gratin, and BBQ shrimp are an excellent way to hit the spot after a day of hiking. Not in the mood for soul food? NoNo's has you covered with a wide selection of pasta, burgers, and sides; plus, the Big Easy breakfast burrito is grab-and-go perfection. NoNo's is also a prime pick for springtime crawfish boils – slots fill up quickly, so be sure to make a reservation.
(303) 738-8330
3005 W County Line Rd, Littleton, CO 80129
Nola Jane Restaurant & Bar
Whether you're specifically on the hunt for Southern fare or simply looking for a satiating bite around downtown Denver's Market Street, Nola Jane is the place to be on a Friday night. Nola Jane took over the space formerly occupied by Pour House in 2021, and despite its relatively new status, the restaurant was quick to win over Mile High City diners.
Considered one of Denver's best-loved Southern hotspots, it was crowned as Westword's Best Southern/Soul Restaurant in 2021, 2022, and 2023, in addition to accolades for its awesome rooftop and patio. Plus, since Denver isn't the best place to be if you're a late night diner, the fact that Nola Jane's kitchen stays open until midnight on Sundays through Thursdays and 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays is a major selling point. After all, a Abita Purple Haze draft, jalapeño hush puppies, and blackened gator tacos are heavenly after a late Nuggets game.
The debris po'boy — a gargantuan sandwich dripping with melt-in-your-mouth beef simmered in its own juices and homemade gravy — is to die for. The chicken and andouille jambalaya is perfectly balanced, and the eggplant Creole plate is a real treat (pro tip: sub dirty rice for the standard white rice). The space is small and tends to fill up quickly after 10 p.m., especially on weekends. But with Hurricanes and spicy margs on tap, the party never stops at Nola Jane.
(720) 592-1942
1435 Market St, Denver, CO 80202
Welton Street Cafe
Welton Street Cafe owners Floyd and Mona Dickerson immigrated to the United States from the U.S. Virgin Islands in the 1970s and operated multiple restaurants in the Five Points area before opening Welton Street Cafe in 1999. The original Welton Street Cafe was forced to shutter in 2022, but mercifully, reopened in a larger space just down the street in 2024. The restaurant is flourishing, and the community can't get enough of the Black-owned family business's country cooking with Caribbean flair.
Perhaps most notable on the menu is the miscellany of pates, a Caribbean dish you need to try consisting of meat and other fillings in a fried dough pocket. The jerk chicken entree served with cornbread will live in your head rent-free for months. There's a wide range of burger and sandwich options (the catfish sammy is a classic), and enough sides to craft an entire meal, including Black-eyed peas, mac and cheese, sweet potato fries, and more. A daily rotating Kool-Aid is sure to be a hit for kids and anyone who prefers non-alcoholic beverages, though Welton Street Cafe's bar menu also includes plenty of beer, wine, and classic cocktails.
(303) 296-6602
2883 Welton St, Denver, CO 80205
Four Friends Kitchen
Four Friends Kitchen came to be when (you guessed it) four friends and neighbors — Genefer and Tim Thornton, and Kurt and Sarah Pletcher — realized Stapleton was sorely lacking in kid-friendly early-morning eateries. The two families joined forces to build Four Friends Kitchen from the ground up, and have been serving delectable contemporary Southern breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch to the community since 2015.
Open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every single day, Four Friends is ideal for the early bird. The kid-friendly promise is maintained, too, by keeping plenty of vintage Etch-a-Sketches and coloring books on hand, as well as an amazing "Little Britches" (kids) menu. For adult patrons, small plates include quintessential country offerings like fried green tomatoes, Creole bread pudding, and beignets with creme anglaise and wild berry preserves. Overnight grits bowls are a standout; gluten-free heirloom grits are cooked overnight for silky-smooth texture, then loaded up with toppings like succulent Gulf shrimp, succotash, spinach, and cheese for a hearty, well-rounded breakfast bowl that explodes with flavor.
On the lunch side, grilled chicken cornbread salad is fantastic for a lighter option, while the Smokey Mountain BLT lends the classic sandwich a Lowcountry touch with crispy fried green tomatoes, smoked cheddar pimento cheese, maple bacon, and a Serrano buttermilk aioli. For solid, dependable Southern food in a family-friendly environment, Four Friends is a hidden gem in the burbs.
(303) 388-8299
2893 Roslyn St, Denver, CO 80238
Methodology
Despite a sizable population of Southern transplants, there aren't a whole lot of Southern restaurants in Denver. The 11 on this list represent what I believe are the best Southern and soul food restaurants in the city. To make the list, restaurants had to have a Southern and/or soul food focus, justify the price tag (higher stakes for higher-priced restaurants), maintain consistent quality, and — of course — be delicious.
As for the taste factor, I've personally visited most of these eateries (I was a regular customer at Revival Denver Public House and Bourbon Grill when I lived in the Uptown neighborhood) and can vouch for the tastiness of the food. The three I have not visited in person — Mama Jo's Chicken, Biscuits, & BBQ, NoNo's Cafe, and Four Friends Kitchen — were included based on positive reviews and repeated word-of-mouth recommendations on foodie-dedicated Facebook groups and Reddit threads. Lastly, I wanted to include something for everyone, so this list encompasses a broad spectrum in terms of price points, ambience, and actual cuisine.