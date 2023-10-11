Commander's Palace Is The Must-Visit Historic Restaurant In NOLA

In a city like New Orleans, renowned for food and hospitality, the 130-year-long legacy of Commander's Palace stands apart from the rest. The restaurant's aqua-blue striped awning and turrets might be enough to draw your attention to the historic landmark, but the roll call of influential chefs like Emeril Lagasse, Paul Prudhomme, and now Meg Bickford has brought national attention to this must-visit NOLA location and its innovative take on Creole-Cajun cuisine. It's fair to say the Commander's Palace shaped the direction of New Haute Creole food while maintaining the gracious service and traditional recipes customers expect at this family-run institution.

A visit to Commander's Palace begins with their modern online reservation system, though diners are encouraged to call in for special requests, where, according to co-owner Ti Martin, daughter of legendary proprietor Ella Brennan, you will speak to "an actual human on the phone — like Jimmy Boudreaux who truly cares about your special requests." She told Tasting Table, "We believe in the entirety of the guest's experience," which starts from the moment you reserve your table. Martin ensures the staff has "a fanatical commitment to the consistent execution of the fundamentals," things like an elegant place setting on the table when you are seated, attentive service, and a world-class menu that has put Commander's Palace at the top of the awards lists year after year.