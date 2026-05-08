10 Pastries You Have To Try In San Francisco
Since both my brothers moved to San Francisco, I've learned quite a bit about the city. For instance, if you refer to it as "San Fran" rather than "SF," locals will immediately know that you're a tourist. Similarly, if you spend your whole vacation obsessing over where to get the best sourdough in San Francisco, you may miss out on the prolific pastry scene that excites the city's residents to no end. And part of what makes San Francisco such a pleasurable place to visit is the visible mix of vibrant cultures from around the world; in pastry terms, this translates to everything from pineapple buns to Berliners.
To compile this list of San Francisco's must-try pastries, I referred to my past visits and sought recommendations from my brothers and various friends who live in the city. I backed up each entry with customer feedback from online reviews. For the purposes of this guide, I've defined a pastry as a baked good consisting of flour, water, and a substantial amount of fat. While this simplified definition could theoretically include cake, the only "cake" on this list is indisputably a pastry (read on to learn why).
Croissants at Neighbor Bakehouse
You don't have to go all the way to Paris to enjoy exquisite croissants. Chefs spend hours perfecting their techniques for making this quintessential pastry, and that level of meticulous attention to detail is evident at Neighbor Bakehouse. Pretty much any croissant you try from this welcoming bakery is sure to please, but a family friend specifically recommended the double-baked ube croissant. Indeed, one Yelper goes so far as to describe this treat as one of the best things they have ever eaten. It's likely this specialty croissant will stick around, given the recent baking trend of capitalizing on cross-cultural ingredients like ube.
Besides its plain croissant (which one Neighbor Bakehouse fan observes is the test of a truly good bakery), other popular flavors include almond and chocolate. And though not strictly a croissant, the passionfruit croissant buns get plenty of love from customers. On the savory side of the spectrum, the ham and cheese croissant receives kudos for its many layers of texture, and the everything croissant with cream cheese is also considered a highlight.
instagram.com/neighborbakehouse
(415) 814-2544
2343 3rd St Unit 100, San Francisco, CA 94107
Banana bostock at Neighbor Bakehouse
The same friend who recommended Neighbor Bakehouse's croissants raved about its banana bostock, too. A bostock is a French delicacy that proves stale pastries still have plenty to give — if you know what to do with them. It's essentially a syrup-soaked slice of stale brioche, typically adorned with almond cream, frangipane, and sliced almonds. Modern variations go beyond the confines of brioche, though, with some even starring milk bread — talk about stellar fusion cuisine!
So what makes Neighbor Bakehouse's version buzz-worthy? Cut from a loaf of cinnamon sugar-infused croissant dough, its bostock marries the flavors and mouthfeel of caramelized bananas, frangipane, almonds, and powdered sugar. One customer reports that this bostock wins on the textural front, with its creamy-yet-flaky nature, and multiple Yelpers complement the crunchy edges. Another customer recommends reheating the bostock for the best possible experience, though I'm willing to bet that banana bread fanatics will love this pastry no matter what. Besides, good luck restraining yourself from digging in until you can find a microwave.
facebook.com/NeighborBakehouse
(415) 814-2544
2343 3rd St Unit 100, San Francisco, CA 94107
Seasonal kouign-amanns at b. patisserie
According to my sister-in-law, you can't discuss San Francisco's pastry scene without mentioning kouign-amann. This pastry is fairly hefty compared to France's more delicate baked treats, and the name comes from the Breton term for "butter cake." It's similar to a croissant with its flaky crust, but it's more muffin-like in shape, and the size can vary. Meanwhile, a generous amount of caramelized sugar provides a sweet, crunchy outer layer. While a plain kouign-amann is decadent enough on its own, it can also have a filling.
French pastry culture has thrived in San Francisco for years, so it was only a matter of time before the kouign-amann rose to fame. The common consensus is that one of the best places to try this beloved pastry is at b. patisserie. Co-owners Belinda Leong and Michel Suas were four-time finalists in the James Beard Foundation's "Outstanding Baker" category before winning the coveted accolade in 2018. They're often credited with helping to popularize kouign-amann, and the pastries receive seemingly limitless praise on review sites like Yelp. According to customers, other bakeries have tried to capitalize upon the pastry's popularity, but they apparently come up short.
The kouign-amann at b. patisserie comes in several variations, including familiar fillings like chocolate, and seasonal fillings such as guava and white sesame lotus. The shop even celebrates National Kouign Amann Day in June; demand is so high that pre-ordering is a must if you want to try special variations like strawberry lemonade or caramel apple.
(415) 440-1700
2821 California St, San Francisco, CA 94115
Morning buns at Tartine
I discovered Tartine during my first visit to San Francisco, while part of a group of food studies students. We were primed to critique everywhere we ate, and we all loved this bakery. We loved the bread, we loved the cookies, and we loved the morning buns.
Tartine is generally regarded as one of the best bakeries in San Francisco, and it's made a name for itself nationwide — any well-stocked bookstore will have at least one of the bakery's recipe books on hand. Even Martha Stewart adores the bread and pastries at Tartine.
While Redditors recommend morning buns from multiple SF establishments, Tartine is evidently a firm favorite among the city's residents. Morning buns — which are shaped like cinnamon rolls but composed of croissant dough — come in many variations. Tartine's features orange zest and cinnamon, and customers describe it as flaky, light, and fluffy. Furthermore, it's not cloyingly sweet, a fault that many morning buns suffer from. One long-time customer claims that it doesn't matter how far you have to walk to visit Tartine, the morning bun will be worth it. The bakery sometimes even sells a morning bun-flavored latte, capitalizing on the pastry's immense popularity.
Multiple locations
Croissants at Arsicault Bakery
Here's a little more love for San Francisco's croissants. Arsicault Bakery currently has three locations and is commonly framed as b. patisserie's main competition. Though it offers many fabulous baked goods, Arsicault's croissants are easily one of its biggest draws. If you can't make it to Paris, a recurring sentiment among Yelpers is that this is your best alternative.
Naturally, it helps that there is such a wide croissant selection, too. Whether you've got a sweet tooth or a savory one, Arsicault has your breakfast covered. All locations typically offer a core range of croissants: plain, almond, chocolate, chocolate almond, and ham and cheese. At the McAllister and Bridgeview Way branches, a blackberry almond hazelnut croissant is also up for grabs.
You can expect extremely flaky, buttery, beautifully laminated layers of dough from these croissants. In other words, you'll need a napkin (or maybe two). If you're used to the skimpy croissants that are common in hotel breakfast bars, take note: customers warn that these particular pastries are quite filling. If needed, take the advice of one diner and pair any leftovers with milk for a splendid treat. Besides, accounting for the inevitable lines at this popular bakery, it wouldn't be a bad idea to stock up on a few days' worth of treats.
Multiple locations
Pineapple buns at Pineapple King Bakery
It's all in the name at this iconic destination for Hong Kong-inspired treats. Though you may find better buns elsewhere in the city, customers love Pineapple King Bakery for its sheer variety of flavors. Besides, there's not much to critique concerning the quality of these buns. Customers call them balanced in sweetness, slightly chewy, and pillowy soft.
Let's back up for a minute, though, and define what a pineapple bun actually is. There's a notable absence of pineapple, but the textured tops of these domed, crumbly treats certainly give off vibes of the tropical fruit. Pineapple buns are frequently filled with pork or custard, demonstrating their extreme versatility.
Some of the most popular bun flavors at Pineapple King Bakery are guava butter, pandan butter, and gold butter. The mini pineapple puffs that come in original, mango, and matcha flavor are likewise a hit – one Yelper notes that they're perfectly portioned for kids. According to one customer, a stint in the air fryer refreshes leftover buns beautifully, though they are best eaten right away. That's when you'll fully appreciate the contrasting textures of the bun and the filling, especially when eaten warm.
Besides the buns, you can try other treats like egg tarts and a wide selection of milk teas. Parking is notoriously difficult, so plan accordingly. Furthermore, Pineapple King Bakery only accepts cash in-store, but you can order and pay online in advance, which will also save you from having to wait in a long line.
Multiple locations
St. Honore cake at Dianda's Italian American Pastry
St. Honore cake is not the kind of thing you'd find covered in candles at a child's birthday party. Although, if you're in San Francisco, that's not entirely off the table — this is a cake fit for celebrations, after all. One Redditor reminisces about serving a St. Honore cake from Dianda's Italian American Pastry at their wedding, while a few Facebook users call the cake a staple during the holiday season. This charmingly retro-looking cake frequently gives customers waves of nostalgia, as many of them have been eating it for decades – the bakery itself has been around since 1962.
St. Honore cake is widely recognized as one of the hardest pastries to make. Not only does it feature a ring of profiteroles which require expert craftsmanship, but these choux pastry balls surround a centerpiece of puff pastry, rendered crispy with caramelized sugar. That's then filled with rum-flavored custard before everything is adorned with multiple colors of whipped cream and candied cherries.
With such an elaborate recipe, it's no wonder why folks choose to serve this "cake" on special occasions. And we can't ignore the fact that it's named after the patron saint of baking, either. You might just say that this cake is nothing short of heavenly.
Multiple locations
Berliner at Hahdough
While Krispy Kreme may have been founded in my hometown, I'd eschew all notions of brand loyalty and go for a Hahdough Berliner any day. Hahdough is a German cake and pastry shop renowned for its pillowy Berliners, legendary donuts that have been around for centuries. The ones at Hahdough sport a spot-on dough-to-filling ratio and they are consistently fresh. If you like jelly- or cream-filled donuts, you'll devour one of these in a heartbeat — they're arguably superior to the regular American version.
Hahdough's standard menu offers several filling options, including vanilla creme (to which strawberries can be added), Nutella, and a variety of seasonal jams. There's even a Beesting Berliner, inspired by the classic German Bienenstich cake, featuring vanilla cream, honey, and toasted almonds.
I should mention that Hahdough isn't only known for its Berliners — it sells many other specialty treats, including pretzel croissants. However, the bakery's cake selection takes up most of the menu. According to several customers, this is the best place to get an authentic Black Forest cake with layers of chocolate sponge, cherry brandy, Morello cherries, and whipped cream.
Multiple locations
Kaya bun at Breadbelly
I first stumbled across kaya when looking for a way to use a bundle of pandan leaves that had come into my possession. A Southeast Asian spread, kaya is a concoction of coconut milk, sugar, and eggs, often granted fragrance and a boost of flavor from the aforementioned pandan leaves. You can spread it on toast for a simple treat, but it can also be used to fill buns — and that's exactly what San Francisco's Breadbelly does to great acclaim.
I can confirm that Breadbelly does not skimp on the creamy filling in each of its kaya buns, but it's used in excellent proportion to the milk bread that serves as its vehicle. This is one of the more memorable pastries that you'll find in San Francisco; the bold flavors paired with the vibrant green matcha-almond cookie on top make for a treat you won't soon forget. Many customers agree, describing these kaya buns as not excessively sweet or heavy, but with lovely floral notes.
Desserts like the Mt. Tam Basque Cheesecake have helped propel this bakery into being one of the most iconic spots for pastries in San Francisco. Don't miss out on the opportunity to try a few fan favorites, perhaps after a hearty brunch. Plus, the SF Chronicle recently recognized Breadbelly as one of the top 10 restaurants in the city, so you know you're in for a real treat.
Multiple locations
Scones at Noe Valley Bakery
The moment I tried my first British scone, I was hooked. Though it was a world apart from the sugary scones I used to bake from Trader Joe's boxed mixes, I appreciated its lighter, more delicate texture. The scones at Noe Valley Bakery aren't British, but they aren't standard American fare, either. One Yelper says that the scone they had here was superior to all others they had eaten outside of the UK. Another shares how Noe Valley Bakery's scone opened their eyes to what a "real" one could taste like. Multiple customers report that these scones are nicely moist, as a result of ample butter in the recipe and dough that's not been overworked.
Scones at this bakery come in five varieties: cranberry lemon, cheddar chive, blueberry pecan, currant orange, and cherry ginger coconut. One Yelper describes the currant orange scone as having a lovely contrast between the crunchy outer layer and soft interior. They also note how the tart, vibrant flavors help keep the scone from feeling too heavy. Another customer remarked how the soft, tender texture made them feel like they could have scoffed 10 of them. This should come as a relief to those like me, who need to stretch a dry, dense scone out over multiple sittings (or chug a pint of milk to wash it down).
Multiple locations
Methodology
I chose many of the pastries on this list based on personal experience and recommendations from family members and their friends. I verified their suggestions by analyzing online reviews from customers. Each pastry (defined as a baked good with flour, water, and plenty of fat) needed to have overwhelmingly positive reviews with minimal criticism.
A pastry didn't need to feature particularly unique ingredients to be featured, but craftsmanship was a major factor — the simplest pastries are often the most delicious. Award-winning bakeries and patisseries were prioritized, and though their pastries often come with a higher price tag, I did not consider cost while curating this list.