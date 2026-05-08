10 Pastries You Have To Try In San Francisco

Since both my brothers moved to San Francisco, I've learned quite a bit about the city. For instance, if you refer to it as "San Fran" rather than "SF," locals will immediately know that you're a tourist. Similarly, if you spend your whole vacation obsessing over where to get the best sourdough in San Francisco, you may miss out on the prolific pastry scene that excites the city's residents to no end. And part of what makes San Francisco such a pleasurable place to visit is the visible mix of vibrant cultures from around the world; in pastry terms, this translates to everything from pineapple buns to Berliners.

To compile this list of San Francisco's must-try pastries, I referred to my past visits and sought recommendations from my brothers and various friends who live in the city. I backed up each entry with customer feedback from online reviews. For the purposes of this guide, I've defined a pastry as a baked good consisting of flour, water, and a substantial amount of fat. While this simplified definition could theoretically include cake, the only "cake" on this list is indisputably a pastry (read on to learn why).