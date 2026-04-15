The Most Popular Donut In Germany Is Also A Staple In The US

At the mere mention of donuts, a parade of sugary glazed pastries pop to mind, typically circular with a perfect hole right through the center. At least that's true in America — perhaps not so much in Europe, home to Germany and the ever-luscious jammy delight known as the Berliner. When in Germany, expect to hear it presented as a Pfannkuchen or other regional names such as Krapfen and Kreppel.

Berliners are a signature sweet in Germany, but the yeasted fried donut has become a staple in parts of the U.S. as well, even widely reported as being President Franklin Roosevelt's favorite breakfast food. It begs the question of what this delightful treat actually is, and why fans go out of their way to snag them. In essence, the pastry presents as a round, jam-filled doughnut, sans a center hole, made from a lightly sweet yeast dough, and typically finished with more sweetness from powdered sugar, granulated sugar, or icing. Traditional fillings include jam or citrusy marmalade, though some modern bakery versions may also use cream or chocolate.

In America, particularly in Midwest regions, the Berliner is sometimes conflated with a "Bismarck" or jelly donut, primarily due to the filling. Many folks consider them the same thing, though German pastry chefs may beg to differ. The two definitely hold different places in societal customs.