The Easy Hack To Fill Donuts With Jelly At Home

Jelly filled donuts are always a good choice — that is, as long as you're getting them from one of the best donuts shops in the U.S. and you're not the one dealing with the mess. But as it turns out, expert bakers have a way to make filling donuts with jelly a much less sticky situation. Tasting Table asked Zac Young, the sprinkle master at PieCaken Bakeshop and Sprinkletown Donuts & Ice Cream, how he does it. Young said, "I use a sharp paring knife or chopstick to poke into the center of the donut, then fill a disposable piping bag with your desired filling and cut the very tip of the bag." After that, Young simply pokes the bag into the center of the donut and through the hole he made and squeezes.

With that, the only question left is what to fill the piping bags with. Fortunately, that's the fun part. Take inspiration from some of your favorite go-to donut flavors and make a raspberry-filled, Polish packzi, or fill your piping bag up with anything from chocolate ganache to vanilla pudding. There was one other word of advice that Young had to offer, however — one that could save you from an even stickier and messier situation. "You can always cut the bag more, you can never uncut it," he advised. Be sure to keep that in mind so that you don't end up having to start the process over.