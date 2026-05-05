How To Order Your Iced Dutch Bros Drink So It Lasts Longer Throughout The Day

On a hot sunny day, there's nothing more refreshing than an iced coffee. And if you frequent Dutch Bros Coffee, you know the iced beverage possibilities are practically endless. Whether you're in the mood for a strong cold brew, a sweet latte, or a fruity energy drink, the West Coast chain has got you covered. Loyal fans even claim the "broistas" have solved the problem of melting iced drinks.

To make your Dutch Bros drink last longer, order it without ice and ask for a cold pour with the regular mix lines. This means your drink will be served cold and will have enough room at the top of the cup to add your own ice later. No more watered-down drinks after a couple of hours, or condensation leaking into your car cup holder on your commute.

In our opinion, this is a hack all coffee lovers should know about Dutch Bros. Drinks stay fresh and flavorful this way, and by filling it to the mix line — not to the top — you can choose if and when to add ice. Just try to avoid the common Dutch Bros mistake of simply ordering no ice. Customers have found "broistas" will sometimes fill the cup to the brim if you don't mention the lines, throwing off that perfect coffee-to-milk ratio.