How To Order Your Iced Dutch Bros Drink So It Lasts Longer Throughout The Day
On a hot sunny day, there's nothing more refreshing than an iced coffee. And if you frequent Dutch Bros Coffee, you know the iced beverage possibilities are practically endless. Whether you're in the mood for a strong cold brew, a sweet latte, or a fruity energy drink, the West Coast chain has got you covered. Loyal fans even claim the "broistas" have solved the problem of melting iced drinks.
To make your Dutch Bros drink last longer, order it without ice and ask for a cold pour with the regular mix lines. This means your drink will be served cold and will have enough room at the top of the cup to add your own ice later. No more watered-down drinks after a couple of hours, or condensation leaking into your car cup holder on your commute.
In our opinion, this is a hack all coffee lovers should know about Dutch Bros. Drinks stay fresh and flavorful this way, and by filling it to the mix line — not to the top — you can choose if and when to add ice. Just try to avoid the common Dutch Bros mistake of simply ordering no ice. Customers have found "broistas" will sometimes fill the cup to the brim if you don't mention the lines, throwing off that perfect coffee-to-milk ratio.
The best Dutch Bros drinks to try this hack on
Iced coffee lovers say this hack is amazing for ordering drinks in advance. Say you have somewhere to be in the afternoon, but won't have time for a coffee run. Simply grab your cold drink sans ice in the morning and refrigerate it until you're ready to enjoy. Of all the best drinks from Dutch Bros, customers say it works well with nitro cold brews and iced breves, like the Golden Eagle or the Annihilator, a Dutch Bros iced coffee we'd drink every single day.
Another trick to make Dutch Bros drinks last longer is freezing them. If you order a blended beverage, keep it in the freezer until ready to drink. "The Freezes thaw in around an hour to 1.5 hrs. Just stir with a spoon then drink it as you normally would," one commenter said on the r/dutchbros Reddit thread.
Depending on the location, you might be able to order your drink "deconstructed" to keep it from melting. Just ask for a can of nitro cold brew or Rebel, and then your syrups and milk of choice in a separate cup. Mix it all together and sip away. It's not available on mobile ordering, but it should work at the Dutch Bros drive-thru.