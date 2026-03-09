7 Best Dutch Bros Drinks, According To Customers
The windmill logo on each Dutch Bros coffee cup may come across as charming and classic, but the beverage inside may be anything but. The coffee chain is known for its innovative, Instagrammable drinks, from blends of espresso, chocolate milk, and coconut syrup topped with a pillowy layer of sweet cream to iced chais elevated by the flavors of strawberry, white chocolate, caramel, and cinnamon. But with all those excellent options, where should one begin?
We turned to customer reviews to find out which Dutch Bros drinks are worth your money and took careful notes on their suggested adaptations. The list includes a wide variety of offerings, including teas, coffees, and energy drinks. Although every beverage on the list is available year-round, it may not be listed on the menu; in such cases, don't hesitate to ask the barista serving you to build it manually for you on the backend.
Each of these drinks has been vouched for many times by customers on websites like Reddit, Facebook, and Instagram. While the exact reasoning for each drink's inclusion varies, we looked for ones that were refreshing, smooth in flavor, included on the Dutch Faves list, and highlighted by customers as being popular go-to orders. Drinks that were frequently cited as cloyingly sweet were not included, nor were menu items that customers said required excessive adaptations to become palatable. You can find more information on methodology at the end of this article.
Golden Eagle
We found more recommendations — and potential customizations — for the Golden Eagle than any other drink on the Dutch Bros menu. This indisputable fan favorite is a caramel lover's dream; it's crafted with espresso, caramel and vanilla flavors, half-and-half, and caramel drizzle. You can order it hot, but many customers prefer it iced. The Golden Eagle has handily claimed a spot on the Dutch Faves list, and we're not surprised; according to the Dutch Bros website, it's the chain's most popular beverage.
One Dutch Bros barista on Reddit said that even though this is a basic order, it's still one of their favorites. Another customer, who orders their Golden Eagle with extra caramel drizzle, agreed. Indeed, according to customer feedback, it seems like this drink is an easy winner if your sweet tooth can be satisfied by caramel.
When you want to get extravagant, take one customer's advice and have your Golden Eagle made parfait-style. The layers of Soft Top (an alternative to whipped cream) will not only break up your drink and please your palate, but also make it look visually stunning. A strawberry Soft Top could give this drink a playful, springtime twist. On the other hand, if you prefer chai, try ordering a Golden Eagle chai breve.
Annihilator
With a name like the Annihilator, you might feel like you're ordering a beverage in an action-packed blockbuster film. But no, you're definitely still in the real world, and this drink is more likely to eliminate your yawns than evil aliens or superheroes. Its most basic preparation is a combination of espresso, half-and-half, and chocolate macadamia nut syrup. As a result, you might even get Hawaiian vibes from this drink, as chocolate and macadamia nuts often co-star in local confections.
This drink, which holds a spot on the Dutch Faves list, also won top honors in our ranking of several Dutch Bros iced coffee drinks. We liked the Annihilator for its smoothness and comparatively subtle sweetness. Customers agree, saying that the Annihilator is also great with a boost of vanilla and Soft Top.
The Annihilator comes as a breve. In case you're not familiar, a breve is different from a café latte in that it uses half-and-half instead of milk. However, you can take one reviewer's suggestion and lean more into the coffee aspect of this drink by ordering it with almond or oat milk instead.
Palm Beach tea
Even if you can't make it to the glamorous town of Palm Beach for vacation, you can sip on a cup of Dutch Bros' Palm Beach tea and bring that same rejuvenating energy into your daily life. Pomegranate and peach syrup combine forces to lend this tea-based beverage a vibrant pink hue — not unlike what you might see during an exquisite sunset over the ocean. Sweet, yet somewhat tart, the iced Palm Beach tea is especially refreshing on a hot day, though it is available hot as well.
According to customer feedback, this beverage is not excessively sweet. In fact, you might even want to ask for additional sweetness if that's how you groove. One Redditor reported that when it comes to Dutch Bros' tea menu, the Palm Beach black tea stands out as their favorite blend of flavors. However, you can also order this beverage as a green tea, which is quite popular as well. One customer said this beverage is excellent for the afternoon when you don't want a Rebel.
Customers say that the Palm Beach is wonderful not only as a tea but also as a lemonade and a Rebel (Dutch Bros' version of an energy drink). One customer reported that the latter is especially tasty with a blue raspberry drizzle. Finally, several customers recommended having this tea cut with lemonade for a citrusy twist.
Caramelizer
If you're a fan of the chocolate-caramel combination (hello, Rolos), the Caramelizer at Dutch Bros may be right up your alley. It's a blend of espresso, chocolate milk, and caramel sauce, so it's likely to please those who prefer mochas. This drink has earned a coveted spot on the Dutch Faves list, and customer reviews confirm that the Caramelizer has the potential to become the order your barista knows you by each time you enter the drive-thru.
Like the Golden Eagle, the Caramelizer caters to fans of caramel. While caramel mochas can be found at other coffee shops, Dutch Bros' chocolate milk is what gives this mocha its crowd-pleasing flavor. This drink has become so popular that Reddit is full of copycat recipes, much to the relief of folks trying to recreate their favorite beverage at home.
When the days are so brisk that your skin is prickled with goosebumps, you can order this drink hot instead of iced. On the other hand, on days when you start breaking a sweat as soon as you step out the door, consider the Caramelizer Blended Freeze. Though it's wonderful when ordered straight off the menu, customizations abound. One Redditor who orders the Caramelizer regularly said that they like it with additional sweetness and Soft Top. Another customer concurred that this drink should be ordered extra sweet, though they like to ask for the sugar-free syrup. Along with other customers, they said the Caramelizer is best when infused with an extra shot or two of espresso.
Orangesicle Rebel
When the ice cream truck jingled its way through your neighborhood as a kid, which ice cream novelty did you use your allowance to buy? If you often sprung for a dreamsicle or Creamsicle (which are actually different), then this signature Dutch Bros Rebel has your name on it. The Orangesicle Rebel, which debuted in 2022, combines vanilla and orange for a bright yet subtly complex, drink that's perfect for a warm summer's day. It's available year-round, though, so don't wait for the pages to fall away from the calendar.
One Dutch Bros barista recommended adding sweet cream and Soft Top to your Orangesicle Rebel. That sounds lovely, but we were even more inspired by a customer who took this idea one step further by ordering their Orangesicle Rebel double-blended and as a parfait.
The addition of sweet cream and Soft Top might make it seem like your drink is approaching Creamsicle territory, since vanilla ice cream is included in that trademarked product. However, Dutch Bros actually offers a blended Creamsicle Rebel that features orange and white chocolate instead. The fantastic thing about Dutch Bros is that you don't need to finagle the system to customize your beverage. Plus, ordering an Orangesicle or Creamsicle Rebel to your liking at this shop is certainly easier than adapting a Dunkin' Coolatta to mimic a Creamsicle.
Sweater Weather Chai
In our research, we found that the majority of drinks that Dutch Bros customers love are iced. They're layered and served in clear plastic cups, giving them that aesthetic "wow" factor that even Dutch Bro's best hot drinks do not. With that in mind, even though the Sweater Weather Chai may seem like a drink you would order when you need something piping hot to hold in your hands, customers love it cold. It consists of chai, white chocolate syrup, white coffee, cinnamon sprinkles, and Soft Top (nutmeg sprinkles used to be included, but they appear to have since been discontinued).
Though the name doesn't give it away, this chai is actually dirty, meaning that it contains espresso. It's not just your everyday espresso, either; it's made with white coffee specifically. White coffee beans are not roasted as long or as hot as normal coffee beans, which gives them a unique flavor profile. As long as you are a fan of both coffee and chai, though, there's a good chance that you'll be licking your lips as you savor this drink.
The Sweater Weather Chai — including its most popular variations — may be promoted seasonally, but this beverage can be made year-round. Some stores have it as a permanent item on their user interfaces, but you can also ask for it to be built manually if necessary. After all, this drink is enough of a crowd pleaser that seasoned Dutch Bros baristas should be familiar with it.
Cocomo
Cocomo is not only fun to say, but it's also fun to drink. At least, that's what customer reviews indicate. This drink, which is featured on the Dutch Faves list, includes coconut syrup, chocolate milk, espresso, and whipped cream. If you like mochas and Bounty bars, this drink might be your version of heaven. You should only order it if you're already a fan of coconut, though.
Reviews suggest that the Cocomo is excellent hot, but if you're in the mood for a cold drink, take one customer's suggestion and order it with a base of nitro cold brew. Another customer suggests an even more decadent way to enjoy this drink: Picture Perfect Blended Freeze-style. That entails an icier beverage with syrup decorating the sides of the cup. And don't forget the whipped cream!
We agree with customers regarding the top-notch quality of the Cocomo. Plus, you can order it sugar-free; we ranked this version first among a large handful of low-sugar Dutch Bros drinks. We praised this drink's smooth, long-lasting texture, as well as the fact that its flavor doesn't seem to be trying too hard.
Methodology
We used websites like Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook to gather customer insights on the best and most widely recommended drinks at Dutch Bros, along with recommendations for how to upgrade basic menu items. We highlighted drinks across categories, including teas, coffees, and energy drinks. However, menu items can often be adapted to span multiple categories; for instance, a Palm Beach tea can also be ordered as a Palm Beach Rebel. We noted such cases when they stood out as particularly delicious, according to customers.
These beverages were lauded by customers for their top-notch flavors. Folks often described these drinks as smooth, magical, satisfying, and/or refreshing. Though customers regularly suggested adaptations, we ensured that there were plenty of recommendations for the drinks as they come on the menu. Several of these beverages are on the Dutch Faves list, too. We avoided recommending drinks that were frequently critiqued for being too bland or too sweet, as well as seasonal drinks that cannot be ordered year-round.