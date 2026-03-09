7 Best Dutch Bros Drinks, According To Customers

The windmill logo on each Dutch Bros coffee cup may come across as charming and classic, but the beverage inside may be anything but. The coffee chain is known for its innovative, Instagrammable drinks, from blends of espresso, chocolate milk, and coconut syrup topped with a pillowy layer of sweet cream to iced chais elevated by the flavors of strawberry, white chocolate, caramel, and cinnamon. But with all those excellent options, where should one begin?

We turned to customer reviews to find out which Dutch Bros drinks are worth your money and took careful notes on their suggested adaptations. The list includes a wide variety of offerings, including teas, coffees, and energy drinks. Although every beverage on the list is available year-round, it may not be listed on the menu; in such cases, don't hesitate to ask the barista serving you to build it manually for you on the backend.

Each of these drinks has been vouched for many times by customers on websites like Reddit, Facebook, and Instagram. While the exact reasoning for each drink's inclusion varies, we looked for ones that were refreshing, smooth in flavor, included on the Dutch Faves list, and highlighted by customers as being popular go-to orders. Drinks that were frequently cited as cloyingly sweet were not included, nor were menu items that customers said required excessive adaptations to become palatable. You can find more information on methodology at the end of this article.