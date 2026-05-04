It's Unreal How Much Powerhouse Flavor Only One Tiny Squeeze Of This Ingredient Gives Burgers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When made well, there isn't much that can stand up to a burger. With a good, meaty patty, a soft bun, and a careful selection of toppings, a burger can fit right in anywhere, from a fancy downtown bistro to a roadside greasy spoon. Given the near-universal love for them, savvy chefs have come up with countless single-ingredient burger upgrades — but topping a burger with green chiles or cooking the patty in mustard is, frankly, old news at this point. If you really want to take your hamburger game to the next level, you need to try something a little bit more out there: anchovy paste.

Anchovy paste is exactly what it sounds like: ground up cured anchovies (the same sort that you get out of a can) sometimes with additional oil, salt, and other seasonings. It comes in a convenient tube, like this Cento Anchovy Paste, and even if these salty fish aren't your typical go-to, this burger-upgrade is going to change that.

If you haven't put your eyebrows down since the first paragraph, we totally get it. The idea of mixing a paste made from ground fish into your favorite burger recipe sounds a bit wild. However, it's probably not as wild as you think. The flavor of anchovy paste is more than just salt and fish; it also delivers is a massive hit of umami — and every burger could use a bit more of that.