Add This Fishy Ingredient To Store-Bought Mayo For Bursting Flavor

Store-bought mayo is steady and reliable, but let's be honest, it doesn't really have a strong point of view. It's more of a culinary amendment than a bold statement, blandly pale and agreeable, waiting for you to do something interesting. Anchovy paste may just be that "something interesting." Anchovies are kind of the queen of controversy, the stinky-salty ingredient everyone loves to hate until they realize they've been eating them all along in Caesar dressing and bagna càuda, a melted anchovy dip. They're a secret ingredient that will enhance your mayo.

Anchovy paste is probably the simplest way to bring that same savory depth to plain mayo. It's basically anchovies that have already been pounded, salted, and aged into a soft concentrate. If you don't have a tube, one fillet mashed under the flat of a knife works just as well. You can also lightly sauté them in a little olive oil and break them up with a wooden spoon, then add the slurry to the mayo base. Start with a quarter cup of mayonnaise and stir in a half teaspoon of paste, or the mashed fillet, until completely smooth. Taste, then adjust. You want the mayo to taste deeper and more dimensional, not overtly fishy.

The anchovy paste easily dissolves into the fat of the mayonnaise. This is essentially the process of making an aioli, and why stop at the fishies? A squeeze of lemon or a shaving of zest will add some brightness; a twist of the pepper grinder, a little bit of grated garlic, or a splash of Calabrian chili oil brings a kick. If you want to try something a bit unexpected, combine the anchovies with a little bit of miso; you'll be surprised at the copacetic marriage of flavors.