Who Were Lea & Perrins, And How Did They End Up Inventing Worcestershire Sauce?

The year was 1835 — a year that an unassuming science experiment by two English chemists would shift the world of condiments. John Wheely Lea and William Perrins, whose namesakes appear on bottles of the original Worcestershire sauce, created the tangy, umami condiment in somewhat of a happy accident in their pharmacy in the town of Worcester, England. Legend has it that the two men developed the recipe in response to a request to recreate a beloved Indian sauce of a nobleman returning from his governance in India during the British occupation. (Though some say it was actually the nobleman's wife who wanted a curry equivalent.) What resulted would become what is now known and loved as Worcestershire sauce: a savory mixture including barley malt vinegar, molasses, sugar, salt, fish, tamarind, onions, garlic, and spices.

The chemists' experimental concoction actually had such a funky smell and flavor, it's said, that Lea and Perrins stored a bottle away in a cupboard for 18 months, where they later found it — now with a pleasant, complex fermented flavor. What followed was the invention of Lea & Perrins' "The Original Worcestershire Sauce" — and a hard-selling marketing campaign, proliferating the condiment far and wide. In 1937, the scientists first sold the sauce, introducing it to British voyages (wrapping bottles in paper to protect them during sea transport) for steak sauce, marinades, and other cooking applications. In 1839, the sauce was exported to the U.S., and today it's sold globally in over 130 countries.