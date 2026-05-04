Love Waffles And Toaster Strudels? This Walmart Frozen Breakfast Treat Is The Best Of Both Worlds

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Move over Great Value because Walmart's Bettergoods brand has really stepped up the private label game. The store's latest premium line, Bettergoods, aims to provide more nutritious artisanal products that manage to remain highly affordable. And one Bettergoods product that's been getting a lot of rave reviews from Walmart customers is the frozen breakfast treat, stuffed waffles.

A cross between a waffle and a toaster strudel, Bettergoods custard-filled or mixed-berry filled waffles feature Belgian-style and Belgian-made waffle squares stuffed with either a rich, creamy custard or a tart and sweet mixed berry jam. Both waffles and fillings are made with non-GMO whole ingredients and take just a few minutes to heat up in the oven, toaster, or air fryer, or mere seconds in the microwave. Customers have showered both varieties with praise in multiple 5-star reviews on Walmart's website and on social media. Customers thought the custard filling was "smooth and sweet," and said it "tastes real and not artificial." The waffle itself is light, airy, and crisp. According to one customer, "the waffle has a good taste and the custard surprise when you take a bite is heavenly!"

Customers were equally smitten with the mixed berry filling, with one TikTok review stating they were her favorite of the two. Multiple Walmart customer reviews likened the filling to fruit pie, with one stating, "It's not all runny like a pop tart it's actual fruit." Another review raves about the fruit flavor being tart and natural, the filling plentiful, and the textural contrast between the crisp waffle and gooey fruity interior top tier.