Love Waffles And Toaster Strudels? This Walmart Frozen Breakfast Treat Is The Best Of Both Worlds
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Move over Great Value because Walmart's Bettergoods brand has really stepped up the private label game. The store's latest premium line, Bettergoods, aims to provide more nutritious artisanal products that manage to remain highly affordable. And one Bettergoods product that's been getting a lot of rave reviews from Walmart customers is the frozen breakfast treat, stuffed waffles.
A cross between a waffle and a toaster strudel, Bettergoods custard-filled or mixed-berry filled waffles feature Belgian-style and Belgian-made waffle squares stuffed with either a rich, creamy custard or a tart and sweet mixed berry jam. Both waffles and fillings are made with non-GMO whole ingredients and take just a few minutes to heat up in the oven, toaster, or air fryer, or mere seconds in the microwave. Customers have showered both varieties with praise in multiple 5-star reviews on Walmart's website and on social media. Customers thought the custard filling was "smooth and sweet," and said it "tastes real and not artificial." The waffle itself is light, airy, and crisp. According to one customer, "the waffle has a good taste and the custard surprise when you take a bite is heavenly!"
Customers were equally smitten with the mixed berry filling, with one TikTok review stating they were her favorite of the two. Multiple Walmart customer reviews likened the filling to fruit pie, with one stating, "It's not all runny like a pop tart it's actual fruit." Another review raves about the fruit flavor being tart and natural, the filling plentiful, and the textural contrast between the crisp waffle and gooey fruity interior top tier.
How to enjoy Bettergoods filled waffles
Bettergoods custard or berry filled waffles are a true gourmet delicacy that you should definitely try. And while they'd taste delicious on their own, customers have come up with plenty of ways to upgrade them even more with simple garnishes and toppings. A sprinkling of powdered sugar or drizzle of maple syrup will bring on the sweetness to complement both the tart fruit filling or creamy, subtly sweet custard filling. One customer recommended adding a dollop of mascarpone and a drizzle of honey to the berry stuffed waffles. Yet another transforms the berry variety into a fully fledged dessert by topping it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. To that effect, you can look to Great Value's long line of ice creams to make a custard or fruit stuffed waffle dessert. To balance the creamy custard filling, a customer recommends a sprinkling of powdered sugar and freshly cut strawberries. Chocolate syrup or Nutella would give the custard-stuffed waffle Boston cream donut vibes. And while you're in the store, pick up some coffee pods from Walmart's Great Value selection to pair these sweet stuffed waffles with a hot cup of coffee when you get home.
Bettergoods filled waffles are a hot commodity. So if your local Walmart has run out, you can still find some stellar frozen waffle substitutes. St.Pierre butter Brioche waffles are an upgraded version of your average store-bought frozen waffles, with the same Belgian-style shape, crisp, and flavor. Plus you can find them in various flavors.