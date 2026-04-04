I Always Pick Up This Item At Walmart For Upgraded Breakfasts

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When it comes to planning out elaborate breakfast spreads, my mindset going in is how to get the most bang for my buck. I, of course, want the options to be top-notch, but I also don't want to spend a fortune on groceries. With that in mind, St. Pierre waffles have become my go-to due to not only their price point but also their upgraded taste and versatility.

For about $5 at Walmart, I can grab a pack of six St. Pierre Butter Brioche Waffles (or the chocolate chip, maple, or cinnamon flavor); that's less than $1 per waffle for an item that offers a richer and more decadent taste than your standard store-bought waffles. Made with pearl sugar and based on a traditional Belgian recipe, the sweetness and slight crunch of these waffles won me over.

In reviews, other customers praised the sugary coating, noting that it didn't require any topping at all to enjoy, which I can confirm. When I first tried them, I simply gave them a quick heat-up in the toaster and took a bite. "Perfect as is," I thought to myself. Then, of course, I went down the rabbit hole of all of the different possibilities for these heavenly discs.

While topping them with apples and caramel syrup, featuring them on a breakfast-themed board with dips like jellies, jams, honey, chocolate, and crème fraîche, and using them in a kabob-style dish with pieces of fruit is expected and fun, they can also be used as a savory platform; think classic chicken and waffles or as the bread for breakfast sandwiches stuffed with egg and meat.