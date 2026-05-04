'Don't Do It' — Some Costco Customers Aren't Fans Of Kirkland Signature Tequila Blanco
Costco's Kirkland Signature brand makes a plethora of wonderful, highly-lauded products, like pesto made with basil imported from Italy or any single-origin extra virgin olive oils. While there are plenty of Kirkland Signature products that Reddit prefers over brand names, Costco's Kirkland Signature Tequila Blanco is not one of them. Although it's priced extremely reasonably, for many customers, the low price point of the large 1.75-liter bottle is not worth the poor taste.
The Tequila subreddit, a place where members share their love of tequila, mezcal, and other agave-based spirits, doesn't appear to have much love for Costco's Kirkland Signature Tequila Blanco. When a user posted a question asking if the spirit was 100% blue agave, one Redditor responded by saying, "The only thing to make sure about the Kirkland tequila is not to buy it." Another user piggy-backed off of that comment, responding that "the best thing about their brand tequila is that it's often located by choices such as G4 and Siete Leguas." G4 and Siete Leguas are both additive-free tequilas that are highly lauded online for their taste and quality. Yet another Redditor shared similar sentiments, commenting, "The last time I had their tequila it was terrible ... it was rough." One commenter in the subreddit even called it "undrinkable" and "terrible," adding that "all you taste is the burn of alcohol" in the blanco tequila.
Kirkland Signature Tequila Blanco leaves much to be desired compared to other options
In the Costco subreddit, one Redditor called out the flavoring of both Kirkland Signature's blanco and añejo tequilas, saying the two "are both too obviously adulterated by additives to buy." It's not just persnickety Redditors that feel like the liquor is lacking, as other avenues of social media seem to be in agreement. A post in the "All Things Tequila" Facebook group asked for thoughts on Costco's Kirkland Signature Tequila Blanco, and the responses were overwhelmingly negative, with one urging, "Don't do it." Given that many other commenters called it "terrible," "no bueno," "good for hangovers," and "great for a drain pour," it's safe to say that this is one Kirkland Signature product that you may want to leave out of your cart on your next trip to Costco.
As someone who's stocked up for big parties and group vacations at Costco many times, I'd have to agree that the Kirkland Signature Tequila Blanco really only works best for mixed drinks like margaritas, as the taste is not enjoyable on it's own. But, for the price, it's easy to mask any unpleasant flavors with strong mixers like lime juice or a margarita mix. If you're looking for a smooth and easy-drinking spirit that's actually enjoyable to sip on, check out our picks for the best (and worst) tequila to buy from Costco before your next trip to the warehouse store.