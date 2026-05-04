'Don't Do It' — Some Costco Customers Aren't Fans Of Kirkland Signature Tequila Blanco

Costco's Kirkland Signature brand makes a plethora of wonderful, highly-lauded products, like pesto made with basil imported from Italy or any single-origin extra virgin olive oils. While there are plenty of Kirkland Signature products that Reddit prefers over brand names, Costco's Kirkland Signature Tequila Blanco is not one of them. Although it's priced extremely reasonably, for many customers, the low price point of the large 1.75-liter bottle is not worth the poor taste.

The Tequila subreddit, a place where members share their love of tequila, mezcal, and other agave-based spirits, doesn't appear to have much love for Costco's Kirkland Signature Tequila Blanco. When a user posted a question asking if the spirit was 100% blue agave, one Redditor responded by saying, "The only thing to make sure about the Kirkland tequila is not to buy it." Another user piggy-backed off of that comment, responding that "the best thing about their brand tequila is that it's often located by choices such as G4 and Siete Leguas." G4 and Siete Leguas are both additive-free tequilas that are highly lauded online for their taste and quality. Yet another Redditor shared similar sentiments, commenting, "The last time I had their tequila it was terrible ... it was rough." One commenter in the subreddit even called it "undrinkable" and "terrible," adding that "all you taste is the burn of alcohol" in the blanco tequila.